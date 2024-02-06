A bride and her mother-in-law put up a show at her wedding as they danced together and gave netizens something to talk about

The mother-in-law showed excitement as she danced towards her daughter-in-law and revealed her 2-in-1 reception dress

Their action at the event got social media users wowed as they praised the mother-in-law for displaying love for her daughter-in-law

A bride Oghenefejiro Avwaruroro and her mother-in-law got netizens wowed after a video of both of them dancing at the wedding reception trended online. Aside from their dance performance, the mother of the groom also showed off her daughter-in-law's 2-in-1 dress.

The celebrant was adorned in a silver dress which flowed to the ground. She danced excitedly as her mother-in-law, who wore a pink elegant dress, danced closer to her and took off the lower part of her dress up to her knees.

This left the bride's outfit to become a short gown and it exposed her feet that she wore white sneakers on.

Check out a video of their dance and the outfit below:

Netizens react to the video

Some social media users have reacted to the video of the bride's dress and her mother-in-law dancing. Check out their comments below:

@stacias.glam'

"Na so my mother-in-law be too but I go still meet am for future."

@gbemitonade:

"I love mother-in-laws that are like this. Omo, I dey wait my sons' future wives o. I go spoil una finish."

@marybelnewlook_boutique:

"The way I go spoil Olamide’s wife with love ennn, that girl go shock and forget her own mother."

@undisputed_patty:

"Hope no be for one day. God bless good mother-in-laws."

@adaeze_alex:

"Dude don go marry who resemble him mama."

@she.is.naey:

"Her mother-in-law is the best, she went for all the dress fittings with her, and hyped her a lot."

@mz_dee101:

"It can never be some other people. Instead it's to plot how to frustrate the wife's life."

Lady and her mother-in-law dance together

