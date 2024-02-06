"She Is the Best": Bride's Mother-in-Law Dances With Her, Shows Off Her 2-in-1 Dress, Netizens React
- A bride and her mother-in-law put up a show at her wedding as they danced together and gave netizens something to talk about
- The mother-in-law showed excitement as she danced towards her daughter-in-law and revealed her 2-in-1 reception dress
- Their action at the event got social media users wowed as they praised the mother-in-law for displaying love for her daughter-in-law
A bride Oghenefejiro Avwaruroro and her mother-in-law got netizens wowed after a video of both of them dancing at the wedding reception trended online. Aside from their dance performance, the mother of the groom also showed off her daughter-in-law's 2-in-1 dress.
The celebrant was adorned in a silver dress which flowed to the ground. She danced excitedly as her mother-in-law, who wore a pink elegant dress, danced closer to her and took off the lower part of her dress up to her knees.
This left the bride's outfit to become a short gown and it exposed her feet that she wore white sneakers on.
Check out a video of their dance and the outfit below:
Netizens react to the video
Some social media users have reacted to the video of the bride's dress and her mother-in-law dancing. Check out their comments below:
@stacias.glam'
"Na so my mother-in-law be too but I go still meet am for future."
@gbemitonade:
"I love mother-in-laws that are like this. Omo, I dey wait my sons' future wives o. I go spoil una finish."
@marybelnewlook_boutique:
"The way I go spoil Olamide’s wife with love ennn, that girl go shock and forget her own mother."
@undisputed_patty:
"Hope no be for one day. God bless good mother-in-laws."
@adaeze_alex:
"Dude don go marry who resemble him mama."
@she.is.naey:
"Her mother-in-law is the best, she went for all the dress fittings with her, and hyped her a lot."
@mz_dee101:
"It can never be some other people. Instead it's to plot how to frustrate the wife's life."
Lady and her mother-in-law dance together
Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful lady and her mother-in-law engaged in a dancing competition during a church service.
In the viral video, the happy duo were spotted dancing energetically as a song of praise played in the background.
Social media users had penned down comments regarding the video as some gushed over the lovely relationship between them.
Source: Legit.ng