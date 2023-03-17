A woman has got many people talking over her crazy and infectious dance showcase at a wedding ceremony

The woman who sported a native dress that came with a matching wrapper took over the dance floor as she danced hard

Many ladies showered encomiums on the woman, praying that their mothers remain energetic to replicate similar displays at their weddings

A woman in a wrapper caught the eyes of guests and netizens owing to her breathtaking dance at a wedding.

The wedding video, which has gone viral on TikTok, came with a caption that reads, "when they said your daughter will never get married."

Dressed in native wear and wrapper, the woman faced the bride on the dance floor as she showed off dance moves.

Within seconds, she left the bride to do a solo performance. Backing the bride, the woman danced with her waist, shaking it with such quickness that is usually seen among youths.

Guests and the bride could not take their eyes off her. She rounded off her dancing by throwing her right leg to the left in a creative legwork dance display.

Social media reactions

user5823159197167 said:

"I pray for my mom to witness every progress in my life."

Annita Kironji(Drama Queen) said:

"I can imagn how the aunties were bitter Big up to all mom's..we will always make you proud."

w-h-t-n-y said:

"I pray for my mother her legs stops hurting.

"Her one day and dance like this."

confidence luvhengo said:

"I guess I should start practicing the dance my daughter just turned 4."

Diana Rose said:

"Exactly the way my mom will dance to shame my baby papa for rejecting me that am nolonger in his clasa i pray for it soon amen."

sarahfinah said:

"This is what exactly my mother will do on my wedding party... she is waiting this for me,than me myself nowadays oh lord make it happen soon."

jeweller said:

"If you see mother in-law dancing like this know that you have married a disaster in your life."

