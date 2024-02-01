It has been said that looking good is good business and the way one dresses is the way one will be addressed

Some female Nigerian celebrities have taken this statement to another level as they turned up in classy suit-wear

In this listicle, Regina Daniels, Iyabo Ojo, Anita Joseph, and other celebs show how to look bossy and chic

The fashion tastes of individuals differ and it also relates to some female celebs who can wear anything and still look good in it. Dressing in corporate attires is not always common for some female celebs but a few have stood out.

Regina Daniels, Iyabo Ojo, other female celebs rock suits in stye. Image credit: @regina.daniels, @iyabofespris/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In recent times, trendy ways to wear suits have emerged and these celebs are not disappointing their fans with it. There are no limits to the colours one can choose for a suit, and styles are dependent on what the individual desires.

Nollywood actresses Regina Daniels, Iyabo Ojo, and Anita Joseph, among others have rocked this style which gave them a bossy look. Let's take a look at them below.

1. Regina Daniels adorns green suit

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is gradually becoming a fashionista that her fans look up to in the industry. She recently rocked a lemon green suit which looked classy on her. To bring out the outfit's beauty, she wore silver earrings and a black shoe.

The role interpreter, who is a wife of famous politician and businessman Prince Ned Nwoko, mesmerised her fans with her gorgeous look.

2. Anita Joseph looks classy in black suit

Talented Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has done well for herself in the industry and she takes her fashion sense along with her career growth. In one of her photo shoots, she wore a black suit which she combined with a white turtleneck shirt. Her makeup was also on point as her fans gushed over her.

3. Liquorose glows in black suit

Dancer and a former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Roseline Afije, aka Liquorose, has won the hearts of her fans with her cool dress sense. She recently slayed in a black suit which exposed her upper body parts. The suit was well styled and it hugged her body. To bring out its beauty, she complemented it with a silver necklace and earrings.

4. Iyabo Ojo slays in orange suit

For her 46th birthday recently, Nollywood diva Iyabo Ojo adorned an orange suit which looked gorgeous in her. Her outfit was designed with a bowtie across her left shoulder and a cape which dropped behind her. The mother of two struck different poses on her dazzling outfit to show her fans its different angles.

4. Eniola Badmus looks radiating in pink suit

When it comes to dressing to make a statement, Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has distinguished herself in this field. She slayed in a pink suit for one of her photo shoots recently and it got her fans talking. Her hairstyle was beautiful and her makeup was perfect as she smiled for her pictures.

6. Medlin Boss turns heads in colourful suit

Celebrity fashion designer Mimi Yina, aka Medlin Boss, has made a name for herself in the industry and her works speak for her. Among the designs she has in her wardrobe is a yellow and purple suit. The talented stylist is very good when it comes to striking poses and she gave her fans something to talk about in this photo shoot.

