If you were an ardent follower of the 2019 Big Brother Naija edition, then you're very much familiar with Omashola whose stay in the Pepper Dem house lasted 99 days.

The BBNaija star is very fashionable. Photo credit: @sholzy23

However, while the reality star may not have emerged winner of the fourth season, he certainly is a winner on the fashion scene.

The South African-based business entrepreneur has over the last two years proven to know his onions when it comes to fashion and style, and well, we are not complaining.

A brief trip through his Instagram page shows that looking good is a big deal for Omashola as photo after photo, he is seen rocking stylish ensembles and flexing his toned body.

In this article, Legit.ng has curated some of the reality star's photos showing him looking suave in suits. If you're uncertain about how to style your suits or which type to go for then this list is for you.

Check out six photos below:

1. Pink with a touch of rogue

2. Checkered pantsuits and white sneakers

3. This stunning monochrome look

4. Turtleneck and double-breasted suits are sleek

5. This 'Sicilian' look that had fans gushing over with love

6. The right dose of polka dots works pretty well

Source: Legit