Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, is big on everything Afrocentric and this is easy to figure out when you listen to her songs and check out her sense of fashion and style.

Well, she recently reminded fans that she can look good in anything - not just Ankara - and it is refreshing to see.

The singer donned a black striped dress. Photo credit: @yemialade

Source: Instagram

Just recently, she took to her Instagram page to share some new photos of herself looking ravishing - as per usual.

Although she still wore her hair in braids, the Pempe singer opted for a pinstripe black faux wrap dress that showed off her flawless legs.

She added a bit of colour by pairing the look with some vibrant red simple heeled sandals.

Swipe to see more photos below:

