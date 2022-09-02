Veteran Yoruba actress Laide Bakare has been in an excitement mode ahead of her daughter’s birthday on September 3

Laide Bakare flooded her page with some cute pictures of them together while adding that she can’t wait to celebrate her daughter

Many fans and followers of the Yoruba actress have since stormed her comment section to join her in the celebration

Popular Yoruba actress Laide Bakare is excited and in the mood of celebration as her daughter Similoluwa Laide Bakare marks her birthday on Saturday, September 3.

Ahead of the big day, the actress has taken to her Instagram page to share some lovely pictures of her bonding with her daughter.

Actress Laide Bakare and daughter pose for camera. Credit: @laidebakare

Source: Instagram

A caption of Laide Bakare’s post read:

“Happy New month FANmily, this is indeed a special month in my life, i welcome you all to SIMILOLUWA Month in peace and Tranquility. Can't wait to celebrate my BOSS @simlineboss On 3rd of September. from Now on, Abeg permit me to flood your Time line from now.”

In another post, the proud mother wrote:

"Its all about you Tomorrow my love, September3rd Baby. Can't wait to celebrate my world."

In another post, she shared pictures of them rocking traditional attire.

See the post below:

Fans join Laide Bakare to celebrate daughter

See the messages below:

jmkshair:

"This is absolutely Gorgeous @simlineboss in advance baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

yusuf.jum:

"Beautiful...wa se Orire my dear lagbara Oluwa.amin.."

omolaraeniogungbesan:

"Happy birthday in advance dear daughter ❤️❤️❤️."

rayville3912:

'Hbd Llnp To You Virgo In Advance. 16th loading for the doings."

mighty_wealthy:

"I like ur daughter ."

