Mummy’s Girl: Actress Laide Bakare Stuns Many With Cute Pictures Ahead of Her Daughter’s Birthday
Veteran Yoruba actress Laide Bakare has been in an excitement mode ahead of her daughter’s birthday on September 3
Laide Bakare flooded her page with some cute pictures of them together while adding that she can’t wait to celebrate her daughter
Many fans and followers of the Yoruba actress have since stormed her comment section to join her in the celebration
Popular Yoruba actress Laide Bakare is excited and in the mood of celebration as her daughter Similoluwa Laide Bakare marks her birthday on Saturday, September 3.
Ahead of the big day, the actress has taken to her Instagram page to share some lovely pictures of her bonding with her daughter.
A caption of Laide Bakare’s post read:
“Happy New month FANmily, this is indeed a special month in my life, i welcome you all to SIMILOLUWA Month in peace and Tranquility. Can't wait to celebrate my BOSS @simlineboss On 3rd of September. from Now on, Abeg permit me to flood your Time line from now.”
In another post, the proud mother wrote:
"Its all about you Tomorrow my love, September3rd Baby. Can't wait to celebrate my world."
In another post, she shared pictures of them rocking traditional attire.
See the post below:
Fans join Laide Bakare to celebrate daughter
See the messages below:
jmkshair:
"This is absolutely Gorgeous @simlineboss in advance baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."
yusuf.jum:
"Beautiful...wa se Orire my dear lagbara Oluwa.amin.."
omolaraeniogungbesan:
"Happy birthday in advance dear daughter ❤️❤️❤️."
rayville3912:
'Hbd Llnp To You Virgo In Advance. 16th loading for the doings."
mighty_wealthy:
"I like ur daughter ."
Laide Bakare's daughter gifts brother a benz on 9th birthday
Popular Yoruba actress Laide Bakare made headlines after revealing her 13-year-old daughter, Simi, gave her son, Damy, a new Mercedes Benz.
The actress revealed the new car was a birthday gift from her daughter to her son as he celebrated his 9th birthday.
According to Laide, Simi had asked her to purchase her brother a car with her (Simi’s) allowance.
Sharing the photos, the actress wrote:
"From a 13-year-old Simi To her nine-year-old brother, Dammy. I'm Blessed indeed Aliamdulilai for everything LOVE lives in my house, i dont hunt for it anymore.”
