A fashion model from Sierra Leone has been described as a real-life Barbie doll after she was thought to be a mannequin

Sonia Barbie Tucker stunned people who were passing by a shop window where she was seen modelling a wedding dress

Peeps were surprised to learn that the woman in the window was a real person, and they were amazed by her beauty

When US-based model Sonia Barbie Tucker from Sierra Leone shared a post on TikTok, she made the world do a double take. In the video, people couldn't tell whether Tucker was a real person or a Barbie mannequin.

Soni Tucker trends for her flawless look. Images:sonia_barbie_tucker /@Instagram

Source: UGC

A fashion model goes viral for looking like a Barbie doll

People who saw her standing at the shop window had to look twice to determine if the person was real or a statue. The post has over 5 million views and close to a million likes in just three days.

Tucker is seen modelling a beautiful wedding dress from a designer in Texas. The fashion model, who is known for embracing her rich melanin skin, said:

"This Barbie is a Fabulous wedding dress from Esé Azénabor"

Watch the video below:

Netizens are impressed with Tucker's beauty

People worldwide have marvelled at the uncanny resemblance between the young model and a Barbie doll.

Here are some of the comments:

@Mira.Got.Soulb said:

"I would’ve run in and asked for a hug."

@Tanichia Clark-Bulla commented:

"The shock on their faces was priceless. You look amazing."

@Ophelia said:

"They were admiring the beauty."

@Anthea commented:

"What I wouldn’t give to be this ethereal."

Source: Briefly.co.za