Global site navigation

Local editions

Gorgeous Ebony Fashion Model Breaks the Internet for Looking Like Real-Life Barbie
Fashion

Gorgeous Ebony Fashion Model Breaks the Internet for Looking Like Real-Life Barbie

by  Nkem Ikeke Kumashe Yaakugh
  • A fashion model from Sierra Leone has been described as a real-life Barbie doll after she was thought to be a mannequin
  • Sonia Barbie Tucker stunned people who were passing by a shop window where she was seen modelling a wedding dress
  • Peeps were surprised to learn that the woman in the window was a real person, and they were amazed by her beauty

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

When US-based model Sonia Barbie Tucker from Sierra Leone shared a post on TikTok, she made the world do a double take. In the video, people couldn't tell whether Tucker was a real person or a Barbie mannequin.

Fashion model trends for flawless beauty
Soni Tucker trends for her flawless look. Images:sonia_barbie_tucker /@Instagram
Source: UGC

A fashion model goes viral for looking like a Barbie doll

People who saw her standing at the shop window had to look twice to determine if the person was real or a statue. The post has over 5 million views and close to a million likes in just three days.

Read also

TikTok video of bride wearing pyjamas under wedding dress goes viral, netizens speechless

Tucker is seen modelling a beautiful wedding dress from a designer in Texas. The fashion model, who is known for embracing her rich melanin skin, said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"This Barbie is a Fabulous wedding dress from Esé Azénabor"

Watch the video below:

Netizens are impressed with Tucker's beauty

People worldwide have marvelled at the uncanny resemblance between the young model and a Barbie doll.

Here are some of the comments:

@Mira.Got.Soulb said:

"I would’ve run in and asked for a hug."

@Tanichia Clark-Bulla commented:

"The shock on their faces was priceless. You look amazing."

@Ophelia said:

"They were admiring the beauty."

@Anthea commented:

"What I wouldn’t give to be this ethereal."

Video of woman strutting her outfit in busy intersection trends, peeps stop dead in their tracks to admire

Read also

Video of lady rocking 2-toned green wedding dress wows fashion lovers: "So beautiful"

US influencer Jessieca Alford knows how to attract attention. The beautiful woman posted a video where she made the street her runway.

The post has gained seven million views and over a million likes in a few days.

The young lady is seen strutting her runway walk on the streets with a 1950s look. Alford wore a white body-fitted dress that was fit for royalty.

Source: Briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel