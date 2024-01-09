A fashion designer has triggered several reactions online after a video of her piercing her graduating student's finger with a needle went viral

Several comments have it that the woman's act toward her young apprentice was a trend for people in the industry

The act did not still sit well with many people who felt the woman was causing harm to the student

A fashion designer has stirred various emotions as a video showing how she was piercing the thumb of her graduating student went viral.

In the video, the woman spoke Yoruba while praying for her young apprentice, graduating from her tutelage.

A social media user with the Instagram handle @posi_stitches01 explained the concept of the woman's act in one of the comment sections. She wrote:

"This video has been making rounds on social media yesterday and I have been seeing lots of comments like “it’s unhealthy” “it’s like initiation to witches community” and a lot more . And I thought to talk about it."

"Even fashion designers too are saying lots of things about it. I understand that fashion schools are now in existence and they don’t do this anymore. But trust me, if you learnt from way back like 2011 to like 2019, especially from people that are into this tailoring from way back, on your freedom day they will do this.

"The main purpose of doing this is to let you know needle will always pierce you on some days while working and it’s done during prayer section, where the student will be the one to buy the needle as part of the requirements for the freedom.

"So there will be a prayer like “needle will always pierce you (while they use it to pierce you) but it won’t escalate and turn to whitlow in Jesus name. So many prayers like that. Even hairdressers also do it. But I’m now surprised lots of people in the comment section are saying it’s unhealthy and all that. #myopinionthough."

See the video of the woman and her graduating student below:

Mixed reactions trail the video of the fashion designer and her graduating student

Several persons have commented on the woman who pierced her graduating student's thumb. See some of them below:

@sisi_adumaradan:

"They still do and it works for people that are in that line….It’s just an old way of praying on freedom day against petty accident that happens at work."

@sunshines_voguewears:

"Everyone shouting hope the needle is sterilised, do you sterilise your needle before sewing? But it still pierces you once in a while, that’s the significance of what she’s doing."

@tee_oyin:

"It's a tradition that won't go anytime soon... The highlight of every Freedom party."

@fitsbylumar:

"My fashion tutors no pierce my finger and I’m still doing well, all this things no really matter."

@olayanu_tofunmi:

"So people don’t know about this tradition? E con be like say nah Gen Z full here."

@dizat_couture:

"My mom did this to her apprentice but this woman own too much."

@dhorahtee:

"It's a common practice from way back during freedom. It is even practiced as far not allowing other people use your scissors prayed for during freedom."

@zer0fears:

"I'm not doing oh. Get ready to take back all the knowledge you gave me cos what is this?"

@maurbt55550:

"That girl needs to sue that lady with the needle and the tradition."

