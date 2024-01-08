A media outlet’s documentary on the late TB Joshua’s activities sparked reactions from Nigerians

A recent documentary by an international media outlet that exposed the activities of the late Nigerian prophet TB Joshua elicited mixed reactions from Nigerians across the country.

The investigative report, which ran for more than 50 minutes, featured the accounts of alleged victims who came forward to narrate their experiences with the controversial cleric.

The video of the documentary, which circulated widely on the internet, provoked a lot of debate and comments among Nigerians, some of whom defended the prophet while others condemned him.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Shadaya_Knight said:

“Whether TB Joshua is guilty of the things he is being accused of or not. Every African should question why the BBC would do a documentary on an African pastor yet not do the same for a European/American billionaire who had a whole island as a hunting ground for pedophiles We are yet to even see or hear a documentary about the alleged attrocities of the royal family as alleged by the late Princess Diana. Why should the BBC write or narrate African stories?”

@Benedytte wrote:

“Pastors shouldn’t be the reason why you’re a christian… i know some people will start doubting God after this whole issue about TB Joshua if this is You , please reevaluate yourself.”

@TwoTerty_ commented:

“All in all if this TB Joshua issue is making you question your beliefs then i am sorry but you never believed. Get close to God on your own terms and serve him deep within you. Dont do that because someone says do it.”

@Nujoma_NA also said:

“I remember in 2016. My aunt telling us to put our documents by the TV so that TB Joshua can pray for them.”

@fatbellynana also reacted:

“It’s funny how people are saying why did they wait for TB Joshua to die before they came out. Lol. There were several allegations of this sort when he was alive wai.”

@fiifibansonjnr also wrote:

“When TB Joshua was busy helping the needy, paying tuition from Creche to University, Offering scholarships, and even helping some travel outside to pursue their dreams, where were all these allegations?”

Man who worked at SCOAN recounts how miracles were recorded

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a 3-part investigative series by the BBC has opened a can of worms with some former members narrating what happened at the Synagogue Church of All Nations.

In a part of the video, which is trending on social media, a former right-hand man to the late Prophet TB Joshua said they were given a command.

According to Paul Agomoh in the BBC report, TB Joshua instructed them to record every miracle at the church.

