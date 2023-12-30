Mercy Johnson has shared a lovely picture of her daughter Purity as she turned 11 today, December 30

The Nollywood actress also revealed her daughter said she wanted no party this year, a request Mercy and her husband granted

Popular celebrities as well as fans and wellwishers have penned heartwarming messages to Mercy Johnson's daughter

It is a moment of celebration for Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie and her household as her first daughter clocked 11 today, December 30.

Taking to her social media timeline to share photos of the celebrant and her younger siblings, Mercy expressed appreciation to God.

Mercy Johnson appreciates God as daughter clocks 11. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Mercy also shared how her daughter said she didn't want a birthday party.

“Purity is 11. Thank you, Lord, I have no words, Lord. Just do that which only you can always do in her life. She insisted on no parties this year and we granted it. No parties just prayers," Mercy wrote in a caption.

See Mercy Johnson's post below:

Legit.ng previously reported that a video of Mercy Johnson and her lookalike daughter Purity stirred comments.

Celebrities, fans react as Mercy Johnson's Purity clocks 11

See some of the birthday messages Legit.ng captured below:

Phyna:

“Happy birthday Cutie. Age gracefully baby purity."

Mercy Aigbe:

“Happy birthday princess."

Mercy Johnson bonds with her kids

Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Johnson shared how she and her children relaxed after work.

She posted a video of how her children met her after she was done with work. In the recording, her daughter Purity also broke her phone.

In another report, Mercy attempted to get Jim Iyke to jump on Nasboi's Umbrella challenge.

Source: Legit.ng