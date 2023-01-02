Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has taken to social media to celebrate her birthday in grand style

The movie star and entrepreneur who turned 45 on Sunday, January 1 shared numerous photos to celebrate

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how the mother of two slayed her drop-dead gorgeous birthday looks

While many people were celebrating the New year, it was a double celebration for Mercy Aigbe who turned a year older on January 1.

Photos of the film star in her birthday looks. Credit: @realmercyaigbe

The Nollywood star took to her Instagram page to celebrate with fans. And as is customary for the fashionista, she didn’t disappoint.

Aigbe took to her Instagram page to share several photos in which she rocked different fabulous looks in honour of her special day.

Legit.ng takes a look at all four looks sported by the movie star:

Birthday look 1

For her pre-birthday look, Aigbe got fans excited and filled with anticipation when she posted her first look.

The green and pink velvet look featured a heavily embellished and fitted blouse with long sleeves.

She paired the look with a floor-length mermaid flowing skirt which she complemented with a matching head wrap and veil.

The outfit was designed and styled by The Maklin Scout.

Birthday look 2

For her main and first birthday look, the movie star went all out for the old Hollywood glam look.

She sported a strapless cream corset bodice top over a regal mermaid skirt. She paired the look with faux fur wrapped around her shoulders.

For her face, she sported scarlet lips and rocked a curly short blonde Bob reminiscent of Hollywood icon, Marilyn Monroe.

The Maklin Scout also styled the look.

Birthday look 3

For the third look, Aigbe was a Pretty Pink Riding Hood!

She rocked a heavily bedazzled pink hoodie outfit with stones sporting the hood and the body of the strapless sweetheart-neckline dress.

The regal pink robe featured bow-like double sleeves, also styled by The Maklin Scout.

Birthday look 4

For her final look, the Nollywood star donned a shimmery floor-length dress covered in waterdrop-like stones.

She paired the long-sleeved dress with a ruffle feather wraparound and a sleek hat.

This look was put together by @beccaneedlesnstitches.

The actress made sure to make her special day in style!

