Actress Nkechi Blessing appears to have taken a cue from Wizkid after she recently announced plans to give out N200 million

This comes after Wizkid made headlines over plans to give kids in Surulere N100 million for Christmas

Nkechi's announcement has caused an uproar on Instagram, with many suggesting the actress was joking

Popular actress Nkechi Blessing has left many talking with her latest announcement about a giveaway on Instagram.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that music star Ayo Balogun Wizkid made headlines after he announced plans to give out N100 million to kids as a Christmas gift.

Fans tease Nkechi Blessing over N200 million giveaway plan. Credit: @nkechi_blessing_sunday @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Hours after Wizkid made the announcement known, Nkechi also announced her donation.

In a post on her Instagram page, the actress revealed plans to give out N200 million to her Instagram followers.

“200 million for all my followers. Drop Aza," Nkechi said.

In a caption, Nkechi, who recently begged Davido for money, wrote:

"Weekend wey go sweet na from Tuesday you go know!!! It’s nothing."

See her post below:

Nkechi Blessing's N200m giveaway leaves people talking

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the post, see them below:

xxssive:

"Who don crase before he no Dey hard to know."

zuma_idris:

"What wizkid can do Nkechi, can do way bigger and better be that o."

sweezzy1:

"Make them collect your phone abeg."

passmark64:

"Hope it’s never too late to drop aza."

queen_jennifer_ephraim:

"Wetin be this now."

jummydeejah:

"NBS will not kee me abeg press 30meter for me."

banty_west_:

"na weytin our politicians dey do us during election be this o kosi werey nah #Oskoi is allow."

brodashokan1:

"they don start there werey wizkid nah baba you no get anything to give just dey play."

akeem.paaleetosure:

"Nkechi u can do more than wizkid."

Source: Legit.ng