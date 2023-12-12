Global site navigation

“What Wizkid Can Do, You Can Do Bigger”: Reactions As Nkechi Blessing Announces N200m Giveaway
Celebrities

“What Wizkid Can Do, You Can Do Bigger”: Reactions As Nkechi Blessing Announces N200m Giveaway

by  Olumide Alake
  • Actress Nkechi Blessing appears to have taken a cue from Wizkid after she recently announced plans to give out N200 million
  • This comes after Wizkid made headlines over plans to give kids in Surulere N100 million for Christmas
  • Nkechi's announcement has caused an uproar on Instagram, with many suggesting the actress was joking

Popular actress Nkechi Blessing has left many talking with her latest announcement about a giveaway on Instagram.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that music star Ayo Balogun Wizkid made headlines after he announced plans to give out N100 million to kids as a Christmas gift.

Nkechie Blessing announces giveaway after Wizkid revealed plans to give out N100 million
Fans tease Nkechi Blessing over N200 million giveaway plan. Credit: @nkechi_blessing_sunday @wizkidayo
Source: Instagram

Hours after Wizkid made the announcement known, Nkechi also announced her donation.

In a post on her Instagram page, the actress revealed plans to give out N200 million to her Instagram followers.

“200 million for all my followers. Drop Aza," Nkechi said.

In a caption, Nkechi, who recently begged Davido for money, wrote:

"Weekend wey go sweet na from Tuesday you go know!!! It’s nothing."

See her post below:

Nkechi Blessing's N200m giveaway leaves people talking

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the post, see them below:

xxssive:

"Who don crase before he no Dey hard to know."

zuma_idris:

"What wizkid can do Nkechi, can do way bigger and better be that o."

sweezzy1:

"Make them collect your phone abeg."

passmark64:

"Hope it’s never too late to drop aza."

queen_jennifer_ephraim:

"Wetin be this now."

jummydeejah:

"NBS will not kee me abeg press 30meter for me."

banty_west_:

"na weytin our politicians dey do us during election be this o kosi werey nah #Oskoi is allow."

brodashokan1:

"they don start there werey wizkid nah baba you no get anything to give just dey play."

akeem.paaleetosure:

"Nkechi u can do more than wizkid."

Source: Legit.ng

