“What Wizkid Can Do, You Can Do Bigger”: Reactions As Nkechi Blessing Announces N200m Giveaway
- Actress Nkechi Blessing appears to have taken a cue from Wizkid after she recently announced plans to give out N200 million
- This comes after Wizkid made headlines over plans to give kids in Surulere N100 million for Christmas
- Nkechi's announcement has caused an uproar on Instagram, with many suggesting the actress was joking
Popular actress Nkechi Blessing has left many talking with her latest announcement about a giveaway on Instagram.
Legit.ng recalls reporting that music star Ayo Balogun Wizkid made headlines after he announced plans to give out N100 million to kids as a Christmas gift.
Hours after Wizkid made the announcement known, Nkechi also announced her donation.
In a post on her Instagram page, the actress revealed plans to give out N200 million to her Instagram followers.
“200 million for all my followers. Drop Aza," Nkechi said.
In a caption, Nkechi, who recently begged Davido for money, wrote:
"Weekend wey go sweet na from Tuesday you go know!!! It’s nothing."
See her post below:
Nkechi Blessing's N200m giveaway leaves people talking
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the post, see them below:
xxssive:
"Who don crase before he no Dey hard to know."
zuma_idris:
"What wizkid can do Nkechi, can do way bigger and better be that o."
sweezzy1:
"Make them collect your phone abeg."
passmark64:
"Hope it’s never too late to drop aza."
queen_jennifer_ephraim:
"Wetin be this now."
jummydeejah:
"NBS will not kee me abeg press 30meter for me."
banty_west_:
"na weytin our politicians dey do us during election be this o kosi werey nah #Oskoi is allow."
brodashokan1:
"they don start there werey wizkid nah baba you no get anything to give just dey play."
akeem.paaleetosure:
"Nkechi u can do more than wizkid."
