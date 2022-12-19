Popular man of God, Pastor Paul Enenche, recently gave his daughter, Deborah, out in marriage to media entrepreneur, Sam Hawthorn

For her reception look, the gospel minister donned a knee-length dress over a pair of silver boots

Several internet users have taken to the comment section to react to Deborah's penchant for boots

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

There are many things Deborah Enenche is when it comes to fashion and style. But being conventional is certainly not one of them.

The ebony beauty who is the daughter of Dunamis pastor, Paul Enenche, got married to the love of her life, Sam Hawthorn in a high-profile wedding.

For her special day, she rocked a regal ballgown with puffy long sleeves and a large crown on her head.

Opting for a white bible in place of a bouquet was unique and celestial. However, that wasn't the only thing unconventional about Deborah's look.

The boot-loving eccentric fashionista made sure to reflect that side of her for her reception look.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ditching the bulky dress, she sported a knee-length lace dress with fringe-embellished sleeves and paired it with knee-high sliver coloured boots.

In another video posted on her page, she swapped the silver boots for some black ones.

Check out the photos below:

Photos of Deborah in different pairs of boots, with her husband. Credit: @deborah_paulenenche, @nechesblog2

Source: Instagram

Social media users react to Deborah Enenche's reception look

Hannah Braide:

"Even for labour room she must wear boots. Debbie and boots are inseparable."

Ben Onehi:

"That boots must attend the wedding ooo."

Queen Esosa Enaye:

"Watin boot come find for reception ground again. Congrat ooo."

Jennie Joe:

"I think she wears these boots to cover or hide something on her legs. My thoughts sha oo!!!"

Omonigho Isidahome Abuge:

"Debby and Boot na 5&6 just as Mercy chinwo and beret are inseparable."

Debby Olubunmi:

"Hmm,abeg leave Debby alone,those boots cannot be collected by anybody not even Sam."

8 times Deborah Enenche slayed in avant-garde looks featuring knee-high boots

The knee-high boots are ruling supreme - both off and on the runway - and we love how Deborah Enenche pulls the looks off!

The daughter of Pastor Paul Enenche, who is also a gospel singer and minister in her father's church, has continuously proven that staying true to herself in fashion is important to her.

While her love for eccentric ensembles remains unwavering, another thing Deborah seems to have a penchant for is leather boots - especially the knee-high types.

Source: Legit.ng