A Nigerian fashion designer, @oluwasheye, got social media users buzzing with reactions over one of her creations

In the video, the designer is seen in a blue ankara dress with a sheer-infused design around the neckline

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to compliment her

Fashion designers may spend time ensuring people look their best, but there are some who also dedicate that time to themselves.

One of them is undoubtedly @oluwasheye whose video has gone viral online.

The ankara style has wowed internet users Credit: @oluwasheye

Source: Instagram

A video of the dark-skinned beauty surfaced online which saw her rocking an exquisitely designed ankara dress.

The look featured bedazzled sleeves and sheer infusions around the neckline.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Everything from the bust cut to the fitting of the dress spelled perfection and fashion enthusiasts are here for this look!

Watch the video below:

Social media users compliment lady over stylish ankara dress

odionuzamere:

"Well covered and beautiful. Ladies take note."

mystiquezchina:

"God dey create ooo .... her melanin is popping."

fscreativecatering:

"Absolutely gorgeous."

moreish_mayfabrics:

"I can’t get over this look. So gorgeous."

queenpbatalents:

"you are beautiful."

its_aya_tee:

"Just how a wedding guest should look!"

ifee_x:

"My mouth is still open! See beauty."

okoson.e:

"Gorgeous and very tasteful."

Ankara styles for fashionistas: Regina Daniels makes a case for classy looks in 5 photos

From trendy to classic, Regina Daniels has flawlessly transformed her style, captivating us with her exquisite ankara looks that now exude a more defined and sophisticated aura. In recent times, she effortlessly rocks classy ankara ensembles, setting a new standard for timeless elegance and fashion inspiration.

The Nollywood actress and billionaire wife has proven that with age, her sense of style has also changed - and for the better too.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights five times the mother of two slayed in classy ankara looks.

Ankara styles to rock: Nancy Isime rocks N2.7m bag as she shows off curves in gorgeous African look

When it comes to luxury fashion, Nancy Isime proves to be no stranger to the good life. The Nollywood actress and media personality recently hosted an event which saw her looking fabulous - as per usual.

The gym enthusiast took to her Instagram page to bless her fans with beautiful new photos of her dressed in an ankara ensemble.

In the photos, the actress was seen in a sheer-inflused ankara bottom which featured a mini skirt covered in a black sheer midi length with ruffles at the hemline.

Source: Legit.ng