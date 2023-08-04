A video of a Nigerian bride sporting a gorgeous asoke dress for her traditional wedding ceremony had gone viral on social media

In the video, the lady is seen in the purple and pink design with a perfect glam look and pink gele headgear that earned her compliments

In other wedding news, a couple wowed many people with their vintage look for their preceding shoot

Nigerian brides hardly fail to impress on their big day; this time is no different!

One beautiful lady wowed internet users after a video of her traditional look surfaced on social media.

The asoke dress earned the bride compliments Credit: @adopolra_creations

Source: Instagram

While the classic iro and buba was the popular choice for brides back in the day, today’s belles are taking a more daring and expressive approach to traditional bridal fashion.

In the video posted by @asoebiafrica, the ivory beauty is seen in a form-fitted asoke striped asoke dress.

The beautiful design featured a deconstructed bedazzled bodice and she paired the look with a red purse, pink gele and a gorgeous silver neckpiece.

Check out the video below:

Social media users compliment bride over gorgeous look

blueprintushers:

"It's how simple the dress looks, yet not simple."

iamwhitney.__

"Beautiful Not the regular."

kootje_paul:

"This is fresh of breath air."

caring_miracle:

"Luxury speaking."

rebekahsbridal:

"Incredibly gorgeous."

