Regina Daniels recently took to social media to share some new photos and a video of herself

The mother of two and billionaire wife rocked a pink striped t-shirt tucked into a pair of denim pants

In her caption, the popular Nollywood actress revealed that she was styled by one of her sons, Moon

Nollywood actress and billionaire wife, Regina Daniels may have a son with an eye for fashion!

The billionaire wife and mother of two recently took to her Instagram page to bless her fans with some new photos.

Daniels revealed she was styled by one of her sons Credit: @regina.daniels

In the latest uploads, the ivory beauty is seen rocking a pair of denim jeans with a pink striped t-shirt, a cute pink Chanel bag and a pair of green sneakers.

Interestingly, the ensemble was put together by her son, Munir whom she calls Moon.

In her caption, she revealed that he styled the look with the exception of the belt which she chose personally.

She wrote:

"Fun fact: moon actually did my styling. From the top to the Jean, to the sneakers and to the bag. I didn’t really like the shoes but the bag was a shocker because he knew the colours matched ……and the belt was my idea so I don’t look like a teenager and get stopped multiple times ….. although it didn’t change anything and still gave teenager vibes with a lot of young folks stopping me on the way."

Check out the post below:

Social media users react to Regina Daniels' photos

everything_lumee:

"Awwwwwnnnn... Moon is doing great❤️❤️❤️❤️ @regina.daniels ... We boys that style our mom do the best . You always look sweet on anything."

badgaloma:

"You look so adorable queen Gina."

lydia_princessogar:

"Normally moon na my guy ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Weldon son."

miss_bena97:

"❤️he did well."

