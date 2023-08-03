Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Beauty Tukura, has taken to social media to share some new photos

In the latest Instagram uploads, the Level Up star donned a gorgeous asoke dress that earned her compliments from fans

In other BBNaija news, fellow Level Up star, Chomzy, took to her page to share new photos in honour of the new month

When it comes to rocking classy style, Beauty Tukura has proven to be a boss in that department, impressing fashion lovers with her unique sense of style.

The BBNaija star rocked an asoke dress Credit: @beautytukura



The Big Brother Naija reality TV star recently took to social media to celebrate the month of August with some beautiful new photos.

In the photos, she sported a green dress by fashion brand, Emmy Kasbit.

The dress made of asoke featured net sleeves with a fringe and net hemline. She paired accessorised the look with a cute green mini bag and a pair of gold sandals.

Check out the look below:

Fans compliment Beauty Tukura's green look

gbolhantide:

"Green looks good on you."

mide_wealthh:

"Lady in GREEN."

glamourmimi_official:

"Lovely outfit."

grace_patrick_14:

"Looks so good."

imaofficial9:

"Best in beauty."

beauty_stan_account_898:

"Very cute outfit."

drewbaba:

"Green with envy."

_jh_ou_ze:

"Beauty out here looking like a snack."

hermesiyele:

"The beauty is beauty-ing."

