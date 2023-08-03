Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Maria Chike, has taken to social media to dazzle fans with her pregnancy bump

The Shine Ya Eyes star sported a chic ensemble comprising a print bodysuit and a pair of baggy denim pants

In other BBNaija news, Level Up star Beauty Tukura, took to her Instagram page to usher in the month of August in style

Maria Chike is having the time of her life enjoying her pregnancy phase and we love to see it!

The Big Brother Naija star recently wowed her fans with a new video which saw her rocking her baby bump in style.

The BBNaija star styled her baby bump in swaggy look Credit: @mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

In the video, the biracial beauty is seen posing for the camera rocking a swaggy and chic ensemble.

The look featured a print long-sleeved bodysuit, an oversized black blazer and a pair of wide-legged denim pants.

The entire look showed that Maria's style remains unaffected by her baby bump and it inspires confidence!

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video of pregnant BBNaija Maria

theonlychigul:

"Looking good mami."

maria_chike_aesthetics:

"Maria is setting pregnancy style ablaze."

mariselle4:

"Osheyyyy hottieeee."

aylenecotto:

"So gorgeous love this."

ruqs_eats:

"Yummmmmmyyyyy mummyyyyyyyy."

yvonne_lovers:

"You come make belle de hungry me. But the problem is I’m not sure I can look this fab with pregnancy."

callmejojo125:

"Pregnancy didn't deal with you, you deal with it. Nwa Mara over."

aliyah_wc':

"The most beautiful pregnant baby!"

itz_sucre01:

"My Fly girl for a reason."

prince_eniola_johnson:

"Rocking it effortlessly."

glowrieskincare1:

"Rihanna no do pass like this nahThe preg glow is glowing."

African fashion: BBNaija star Beauty's modern take on asoke is breathtaking

When it comes to rocking classy style, Beauty Tukura has proven to be a boss in that department, impressing fashion lovers with her unique sense of style.

The Big Brother Naija reality TV star recently took to social media to celebrate the month of August with some beautiful new photos. In the photos, Beauty sported a green dress by fashion brand, Emmy Kasbit.

The dress made of asoke featured net sleeves with a fringe and net hemline. She paired the look with a cute green mini bag and gold sandals.

Source: Legit.ng