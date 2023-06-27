Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Beauty Tukura, unveiled her first official look for the reunion

The ex-beauty queen shared Instagram photos of the look which featured sheer infusions

Several fans who saw the photos have taken to the comment section to shower her with compliments

Beauty Tukura continues to 'step on necks' with her impressive sense of style and this time is no different.

She recently took to her Instagram page to debut her first official look for the Big Brother Naija reunion of the 2022 set.

Photos of Beauty

Source: Instagram

In the stack of photos, Beauty donned a strapless dress designed with detachable sleeves.

The ex-beauty queen chose a daring approach to her style with this look which featured sheer infusion showing off her skin along her hips on both sides of the dress.

The neckline of the dress which was embellished at the edges was designed in a plunging sweetheart style.

Packing her hair to the back, she sported some dramatic baby hair curls and dangling earrings.

Check out the look below:

Fans compliment Beauty's reunion look

yvonne.godswill:

"BET!! I mean you showed up and you ATEE."

global_shopping_by_omat:

"The queen herself."

ilebayeee:

"And she ate and left no crumbs!!"

reality_gossiper:

"I just have one question??!!! Who you know wey fine like this??!!!! Big purrrr."

the_real_amaka:

"And you glammed it so well."

fm_mavis:

"Her presence no let e breathe ...Keep pressing their necks baby."

reality_gossiper:

"Leave this fashion thing for Beauty."

cutie_merci':

"Nah girl you glammed up like never before mehn ❤️. As I keep saying u re the Most beautiful babe from "LEVEL UP" no cap . You are truly BET, first of her name . "Angelina Jolie replica."

BBNaija reunion: Sheggz comes through in style for reunion show, dons pink furry look

Sheggz won the hearts of many Big Brother Naija fans in the recently-aired episode of the Level Up reunion show.

The former footballer's eloquence while addressing his grouse with Adekunle melted hearts online, and so did his ensemble.

For one of the episodes of the show, Sheggz donned a vibrant pink fur coat over a black shirt and pants.

