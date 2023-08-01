Video footage of some ladies on the runway at a pageant show has gone viral on social media

In the clip, the ladies believed to be students of Delta State University are seen contesting for the title of 'Miss SUG'

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, has left many netizens buzzing with reactions

Some beautiful ladies recently stole the spotlight at the 'Miss SUG' pageant show at Delta state university.

The DELSU pageantry video has gone viral online Credit: @paulaegbeju1

Source: TikTok

A video from the event shared by TikToker @paulaegbeju1 has since gone viral as it captures some ladies' display on the runway.

With powerful struts and dramatic displays, each contestant made sure to leave a mark in the heart of the entertained audience.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video of DELSU SUG pageantry

kenzy.udosen:

"Okay!! Lots of potential but they’ll need grooming… it’s not war girls! It’s the runway and you walk with style and elegance. You don’t stomp like it’s an NYSC parade."

j.o.h.a.r.e:

"Why are they running away from the runway."

_enes.gram:

"One of them, just one of them should have walked elegantly. Maybe I would have gotten my winner."

itz_didiblu:

"Who dem dey fight? Them collect their sweet for back stage?"

dupebabs_:

"All of una just de strong face for us. We are not the reason for fuel hike please."

