Video of Young Boys Rocking Swaggy Haircuts for Their Graduation Trends OInline
- A video of some primary school boys has gone viral on social media over the nature of their haircut
- In the video, the boys who reveal they are on their way to their graduation are seen sporting matching haircuts with dye sideburns
- The video which has since gone viral on social media has left many internet users amused online
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Some primary school pupils made sure to show up for their graduation in style and a video of their looks has surfaced on social media.
Posted by blogger @splufiknigerians, the boys are seen dressed in pink uniforms, being interviewed by a man about the nature of their hairstyles.
The boys can be seen, each sporting a swaggy haircut with conspicuously dyed sideburns.
Kenyan boy becomes TikTok sensation for his impressive skills styling women's dreadlocks: "Beautiful"
Check out the video below:
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Social media users react to video of boys with interesting haircuts
khemikemo:
"Their uniforms is giving barbie vibes."
hovahgram:
"Personally…I feel individuals should be able to sue these barbers and they should start serving small jail time."
ijay_nourished:
"Happy children.They don’t know when they start trimming those side burns daily , they’d wish they were kids again . That’s the way life goes."
crystalron_medley:
"Walahi heaven is not sure for oga Ayo ooo."
brilliant_nelson:
"Some barbers wont make heaven i swear."
ego_oyiboooo:
"Oga ayo no go make heaven."
dianaa_fiia:
"Barber or Painter which one."
mollllyjj:
"This barber is wicked."
Man's sleek haircut transformation trends online: "Went from teddy bear to Yoruba demon"
Professional barber, AJ Myers, often posts videos capturing his clients' transformation after a good haircut.
One such video went viral on social media and has got many people talking. In the video, a man with low curly hair and an untrimmed beard is seen with a huge smile on his face.
However, he undergoes a jaw-dropping transformation which sees him rocking a suave look after the cut.
Surma tribe woman’s haircut in viral TikTok sheds light on unique beauty traditions, netizens intrigued
A woman from the Surma tribe has become a sensation on TikTok after her haircut video went viral.
A traveller known as TikTok user @zannparker, who was visiting the Omo Valley in Ethiopia, uploaded a video of the Surma woman's haircut, which garnered attention worldwide.
Viewers were intrigued by the unique beauty practices that set the tribe apart.
Source: Legit.ng