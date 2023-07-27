A video of some primary school boys has gone viral on social media over the nature of their haircut

In the video, the boys who reveal they are on their way to their graduation are seen sporting matching haircuts with dye sideburns

The video which has since gone viral on social media has left many internet users amused online

Some primary school pupils made sure to show up for their graduation in style and a video of their looks has surfaced on social media.

Posted by blogger @splufiknigerians, the boys are seen dressed in pink uniforms, being interviewed by a man about the nature of their hairstyles.

The boys can be seen, each sporting a swaggy haircut with conspicuously dyed sideburns.

Social media users react to video of boys with interesting haircuts

khemikemo:

"Their uniforms is giving barbie vibes."

hovahgram:

"Personally…I feel individuals should be able to sue these barbers and they should start serving small jail time."

ijay_nourished:

"Happy children.They don’t know when they start trimming those side burns daily , they’d wish they were kids again . That’s the way life goes."

crystalron_medley:

"Walahi heaven is not sure for oga Ayo ooo."

brilliant_nelson:

"Some barbers wont make heaven i swear."

ego_oyiboooo:

"Oga ayo no go make heaven."

dianaa_fiia:

"Barber or Painter which one."

mollllyjj:

"This barber is wicked."

