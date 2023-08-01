A video capturing how a bride got dressed for her wedding has gone viral on social media

In the video, the bride is seen being assisted by 3 other people into the regal white ball gown

The video which has since trended online has sparked interesting reactions among several internet users

A video has gone viral on social media as it captures the tender moments of a bride's transformation on her momentous day.

The bride was assisted by 3 people Credit: @ritz.events

The viral footage shared by Ritz Events on TikTok unveils the bride, getting into her breathtaking ball gown, gracefully assisted by the hands of three people as they weave her into the exquisite fabric of dreams.

The plus-size beauty is seen getting into the dress from underneath, her glammed-up face covered in a nylon bag to avoid makeup getting on the dress.

Social media users react to video of bride dressing up

tracyarmah225:

"Your gown is breath taking."

Stoiza:

"The battle is the Lord's!"

ritamw:

"This is beautiful but I would need to rest right after this."

Brittany.Aka Pretty Lady:

"That’s a beautiful wedding dress i love it the bride she looks so pretty."

The Style Artisan:

"A village oh!"

Perrys_secret:

"Absolutely stunning."

Jessica Carter

"they never warn you how heavy those dresses are either."

Janelle Omy:

"I knew it wasn’t going to be easy well done o...Designer did so well."

Maame Akua:

"The gown was beautiful and she is also gorgeous."

Keely_jurist:

"It's the front support for me. You look stunning ma'am."

Source: Legit.ng