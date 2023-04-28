Tonto Dikeh, who is set to attend the wedding of a friend, recently shared her discovery with fans

According to a post on her Instagram page, she had just discovered her outfit was similar to the bride's dress

Explaining her decision to change it, she stated that she has respect for her friends and their partners

Rather than compete in the spotlight with the bride, Tonto Dikeh is opting to do the opposite after discovering her choice of outfit is similar to that of the bride.

Photos of the actress. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood star turned politician revealed that she discovered her outfit was the same material and colour as the one used for the bride.

With this discovery, the mother of one tasked her stylist with designing a new look, despite it being two days before the wedding.

She said her decision to change her outfit was out of respect for her friend, the groom, and the bride, by extension.

In Tonto's words:

"I just think it’s only right and fair I don’t wear that outfit, seeing that the groom is my friend and the bride a stranger. I believe in respecting my friends homes and decisions and that majorly includes their Partners."

See the post below:

Fans react as Tonto Dikeh opts to change outfit to avoid twinning with bride

themakkygram:

"You are so thoughtful."

itskodilian:

"The king in your name is for A Reason!!"

sleepwisebeddings:

"Tonto you are a very sweet lady but always misunderstood…This was very considerate of you."

umm_farhancollection:

"Any sensible person that has a high IQ of thinking will do as you do except for the insensible ones hat off."

blesseyesomi:

"I will not wear it too. It’s her special day I will allow her to shine and be great. You did well."

Source: Legit.ng