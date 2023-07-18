Entertainment blogger, Tunde Ednut recently shared a video of a pair of soes selling for over N2 million

In the video, the shoes can be seen sporting an odd design that features legroom for two feet

The video which has since gone viral on social media sparked funny reactions among netizens

The internet never fails to surprise us with its ability to turn the most unusual items into viral sensations.

In the realm of fashion, a recent video shared by popular entertainment blogger Tunde Ednut has taken social media by storm.

A video of the shoes has trended online Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

The footage showcases a peculiar pair of shoes, but these are no ordinary footwear - reportedly selling for a whopping N2.4 million.

With a design that boasts legroom for two feet, these shoes have captured the attention of netizens and sparked a wave of lighthearted and amusing reactions.

As the video continues to make its rounds across various online platforms, it serves as a reminder of the boundless creativity and humor that can be found in the most unexpected corners of the internet.

Check out the clip below:

Social media users react to video of funny looking N2.4m shoes

realsoso_official:

"2.6 million for not having a direction."

cindy.favy:

"This is how God would confuse your enemies claim it by liking this comment."

obaksolo:

"Ewo ni werey. When person no be Disable."

stil_ez:

"This people are running out of ideas and calling it art."

fusiasaa8:

"Luxury designer clothes and shoes are just a means to exploit rich black people .white people no de look at such."

prankhottieee:

"This shoe is for Nigeria graduate going for job interviews."

doyin.pris's profile picture

"If Nigeria was a shoe."

chabeesgram_:

"Confuse your enemies."

nigeriatotheworld1:

"Na kind shoe clowns dey wear go interview."

ebere.peculiaR:

"Specially made for people with irregular legs cos how can a normal-legged person wear this?"

jennygentet:

"Designers pranking fashion vitamins. Fashion vitamins keep paying to get prancked. The prank name is: TREND."

itsmssuzzy:

"Some drunkards will just think they are seeing double.. what sort of nonsense fashion design."

iyanshawty:

"God has created you properly, but you want to be deformed at all Cost."

