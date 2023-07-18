As the rainy season descends upon Nigeria, it's time for fashionistas to embrace their creativity and tackle the damp weather in style. Don't let the rain dampen your fashion spirit!

With a little ingenuity and some essential styling tips, you can navigate the downpours while looking effortlessly chic.

Some tips to help you slay during the rainy season Credit: CoffeeAndMilk

Source: Instagram

From waterproof fabrics and vibrant accessories to trendy raincoats and practical footwear, we've compiled a comprehensive guide to help Nigerian fashionistas elevate their rainy day fashion game.

Get ready to make a splash with our 8 style tips that will keep you dry, fashionable, and ahead of the fashion curve this rainy season.

1. Layer with light fabrics

While thick jackets are essential in the rainy season as it tends to be cold, one can be stylish and keep warm in fun and fashionable ways.

Instead of heavy jackets, layer your outfits with lightweight fabrics such as cardigans or trench coats that can be easily removed when the rain stops.

2. Invest in raincoats and quality umbrellas

If you're not mobile and depend on public transport to move around, you'll get beaten by the rain at some point.

To avoid this, get yourself a good raincoat or a strong umbrella. For the raincoats, look for vibrant colours or trendy prints to add a pop of excitement to your rainy-day ensemble.

3. Rock waterproof footwear

Having to deal with damaged shoes courtesy of the rain can be extremely disheartening especially when a lot of money went into purchasing the pair of shoes.

To keep this from happening, opt for waterproof shoes or boots to protect your feet from getting wet. Rubber or PVC boots are practical and can still be stylish.

4. Embrace colourful accessories

The cold weather can sometimes cast a gloomy mood, making everything seem sad and unpleasant.

Brighten up rainy days with colorful accessories like umbrellas, scarves, and hats. Choose vibrant patterns and prints to uplift your mood.

5. Avoid floor-length outfits

The last thing you want to deal with while you battle with the rain on your way home or out is having to pull up your maxi skirt or dress up so as to avoid having wet hemlines.

To avoid mud and dirt splashes, avoid wearing long, flowy skirts or dresses that may get wet and dirty. Opt for knee-length or above-the-knee outfits instead.

6. Opt for cropped pants

If you're more of a pants' gal then you might want to stay off the bootcuts and palazzos.

When it's drizzling, cropped pants or culottes are a great choice. They offer protection from splashes while keeping you comfortable and fashionable.

7. Carry a stylish tote bag

Rather than stick to a trendy choice which could be smaller and therefore unable to house all your items, opt for a leather tote bag.

Look for options made from waterproof materials that can keep your belongings safe.

8. Hair protection

And the last but not the least, do not forget about keeping your hair protected from the rain.

Style your hair in protective hairstyles like braids, twists, or updos to prevent frizz and maintain your hairstyle during rainy days.

Additionally, a stylish hat or headscarf can keep your hair dry and add an extra touch of style.

