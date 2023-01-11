Putting together a stylish look can be an easy task for some people and very bothersome for others

With numerous fashion bloggers showing different ways to become a true style queen, it can get pretty confusing

In this article, Legit.ng highlights six reliable and trusted ways to elevate your style game in 2023

Almost everyone loves the feeling of getting complimented for how you dress. However, not everyone is blessed with the gift of styling.

Photos of some celebrities in stylish ensembles. Credit: @nancyisimeofficial, @alexunusual, @liquorose

Source: Instagram

If you've ever struggled or continue to struggle with your sense of style then you're in luck.

Here are 6 ways to become your own stylist:

1. Find your personal style

It is the start of a new year and yet another opportunity to revamp your wardrobe.

However, this will probably be a Herculean task if you have no idea what your style is. Finding your personal style is an experiment; you never know what works for you until you try it.

Play with colours and shapes to find what looks great on your unique body AND tailor your wardrobe to reflect your preferences.

2. Become a better shopper

Please, it is imperative that you leave behind the urge to shop for clothing pieces that you do not need!

What this does is dwindle your bank account balance or (if money is not a problem to you) leave you with a cluster of clothes in your wardrobe and nothing to wear. Learn to only shop for what you need.

3. Declutter your wardrobe

This is an obvious progeny of the aforementioned point because once you learn how to shop better and smartly, you become more discerning of the things you add to your wardrobe.

Clearing out unnecessary clothes will help you see what you need and what is lacking in your wardrobe.

4. Play with colour

This is the year for adventure and there is no place in adventure for regular or boring. If you're uncertain about how to go about it, start with just one colourful piece, and keep the rest of your look neutral.

With time, you'll get more comfortable with mixing colours.

5. Mix patterns and textures.

Just like colours, mixing patterns and textures is another way to keep your style game up.

This is not the era of matching shoes and bags. Oftentimes, clashing textures and prints make a bold fashion statement.

6. Work on your wardrobe capsule

Every lady ought to have the essential pieces needed to complete her wardrobe.

Things like a little black dress, a pair of jeans that fit perfectly, a classic blazer, simple T-shirts and button-downs in neutral colours ought to be in your wardrobe.

These items make putting together your style easier and fun!

Elevating your style in 2023 is a guaranteed fun ride if you follow this guide.

