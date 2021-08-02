They say looking good is good business and not everyone gets a second chance at creating a first impression. This is why being intentional about your personal sense of style is important.

In the dating world, there aren't so many things that are as important and memorable as the first date. Obviously, you cannot foresee how the date may go so it is best not to worry about scenarios you can't control.

The style enthusiasts shared some tips. Photo credit: @kuyetbamai, @winnieahupa

Source: Instagram

However, there is one thing that is within your control and that is what you wear. In this article, two fashion bloggers, Kuyet Bamai, and Winifired Ahupa, share some fashion blunders people make when going on a first date.

For the gentlemen, Bamai advised:

1. Don’t overdress

"First dates can be a little tricky but the “less is more” definitely works here. Keep a clean and simple look e.g a well-tailored two-piece suit but dress it down by wearing a staple T-shirt or crisp long sleeves without a tie just to give you a more relaxed look."

2. Use the right scent

"This is what your date is definitely going to notice when she meets you and gives you those gentle hugs, your scent will most likely set the tone for the entire date so I’ll advise you go for something subtle but sweet or just don’t stink."

3. Long nails are a no-no

"Yes you heard that right, your date may not necessarily care about your nails but she definitely saw them so just keep them nice and trim bro yeah you’re welcome!"

4. Fashionably late

"You can save that for the red carpet but for your first date please show up on time because a lady really shouldn’t be kept waiting but a gentleman will always wait."

For the ladies, Winifred had this to share:

1. Baring it all

"Don't show too much skin on the first date as this can be off-putting. So, pick your favourite asset to show off. For instance, try a short dress if you have long legs."

2. Dressing for the wrong type of dates

"You may think it's the first date so you have to look amazing. So, if you wear a little black dress (LBD) to a bar or a movie then you're going to look out of place. This will make both you and your date uncomfortable. Dress appropriately for whatever type of date it is. You don't want to wear a sexy dress or a suit and tie for a picnic."

3. Apply too much makeup

"You don't want what you're wearing to distract your date from what you're saying."

4. Wearing something that makes you feel like you have to hold in your tummy

"Why put yourself through the misery of wearing an outfit that is too tight when you could be wearing something that you feel good in? Not only will you look better but you will also feel more at ease. Wearing an outfit that is too tight on uncomfortable never makes sense."

5. Poor fitted clothes

"Steer clear from anything that doesn't fit you well. You don't want to come across as someone who couldn't be bothered."

6. Being over the top

"This is a bad idea. The last thing you want is for someone to not take you seriously because of the clothes you're wearing."

7. Being overly ambitious

"It is the first date and you want to impress. You're stressed out of your mind about what to wear so you reach out for the most expensive and fancy outfit you have in your wardrobe. This is probably the most common mistake everyone makes. Dressing to impress might be valide for an interview, a gala, or any other formal gathering. But, that's not the case with dating. You should be yourself and keep it relaxed and casual unless you're going to the fanciest restaurant in town."

Wardrobe essentials for women

While trends come and go, there are certain things that every lady must have in their closet. These are basic fashion items, the kind that will help you bring your outfits together from start to finish.

And if you're big on powerful looks, style blogger, @signedblake, has some interesting information for you about killing this look.

In a recent Instagram post, the fashionista shared a video of herself rocking four stylish power suits, which she stated are a must-have for every woman.

Source: Legit.ng