Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage keeps making Nigerian proud on the international scene

The Pick Up crooner recently performed in the country and she shared snippets of what went down

The highlight of the show was the way Tiwa Savage was ushered onto the stage by the huge crowd already pumped with excitement

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage had an amazing show in Saudi Arabia, and she took to Instagram to show her appreciation.

In a post on her page, the singer shared photos of her beautiful designer outfit, she did the most dressing up as covered as possible.

Tiwa Savage shares video as she performs in Saudi Arabia Photo credit @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Her entrance onto the stage to deliver her electrifying show was nothing short of iconic.

The large pool of Arab men shouted and chanted the singer's name and they had a sweet time jumping and singing along to different songs she performed.

Expressing her appreciation, Tiwa wrote:

"When I think of some places my music has taken me to, pure gratitude Thanks again Saudi Arabia ❤️"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Tiwa Savage's post

The singer's post got netizens hailing and praising her for being an absolute superstar.

Read comments below:

luchydonalds:

"Too lit "

lindaosifo:

"Such a queen vibe "

muib___:

"Tiwa sabi abeg"

rouquimoh:

" Arab money "

sunky.o:

"It’s the well thought out choice of outfit for me "

iamdrrommel:

"Where has Naija’s flag not entered !"

jessy_jbaby:

"And they didn't make you cover your hair....Tee Baby always looking so Beautiful"

iretizee99:

"#1 AFRICAN BADDDD GURLLLL"

pdf_hairs:

"I didn't see any woman. Are they not allowed to enjoy concerts "

laboshafrik:

"Queen Tiwa and more.keep winning my love."

ade_mideglitz:

"Their mommy's mommy!!!!the real deal❤️"

mabeljohnrichy:

"You Will going higher IJN "

young.suzan:

"Wow . A whole Saudi Arabia.."

Source: Legit.ng