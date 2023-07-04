Davido got fans amused after a video of him shooting a commercial for a drink brand surfaced online

Cubana Chief Priest shared a video from the behind-the-scenes which saw the Timeless star rocking military regalia

This comes amidst the jaw-dropping pregnancy scandal involving an American businesswoman, Anita Brown

Despite the scandal Anita Brown's allegations against singer, Davido, it appears the 30BG leader is carrying on without a care in the world.

Davido donned a military ensemble for the drink commercial Credit: @davido, @cubana_chiefpriest

Popular nightclub owner, Cubana Chief Priest, recently left social media buzzing with reactions after announcing the launch of his drink brand.

He shared a video which showed Davido dressed in military regalia.

Chief Priest revealed the singer was featured in the drink's first-ever commercial.

Check out the video below:

Internet users react as Davido in military uniform for drink commercial

belinda.1945:

"father abraham of our time."

amarachi55____:

"Show us where e dey beg Chioma, nah that one I wan see."

wil_fredddddddd:

"Baddest king Solomon 001."

cjay_derek:

"Yakubu David Gowon Adeleke."

equishops_official:

"When Naija Guy say no worry .. everything on God bro ... OBO I feel you."

kinglemuel99:

"The numbers of Bitters in Nigeria is morethan the people taking it make una take an easy on us."

