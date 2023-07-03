In the midst of the pregnant side chic, Anita and Ivanna Bay, another lady is allegedly pregnant for Davido

In a post sighted online, a Kenyan lady said she was told she is not trending like the others because she hasn't worked on her body.

The Kenyan lady noted that she's not searching for fame because she loves her privacy

Only time will tell, how many women in and outside Nigeria are side chics of Nigerian singer Davido.

The drama the singer's alleged US girlfriend carrying his baby, Anita, unleashed is still trending and another lady, a Kenyan has come up with her claim.

Sharing a video showing off her figure, the lady said she was told she's not trending like Anita and Davido French side chic, Ivanna Bay because she has not worked on her body.

She however added that she's comfortable in her own skin and she has always been that shape all her life.

The Kenyan lady added that she loves her privacy and peace, so those seeking fame should continue.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Kenyan baby mama's post

The post got people sharing different opinions and wondering how far Davido went with his infidelity.

Read comments gathered below:

hey_orma:

"PSA!!! Every country should unveil their representatives. ‍♀️‍♀️"

effedeborah:

"Abeg if you're pregnant, come out all at once now because next week we're starting a tour."

_iamsheila__:

"You say u don’t want fame like the other alleged baby mamas,but u jump on th brand wagon of the girls claiming Dey are pregnant for Davido..is dat not trend/clout hunting?"

king_ravyn:

"Justice for Davido please!!!"

officialpato:

"Davido leaves a footprint anywhere he goes lol General Overseer "

slickricky5:

"E remain slippers to come out come talk say Davido give am belle oh, shuo!!!"

thesenoralifestyle:

"As it is now, I might be pregnant for Davido and I might not even know it "

jide.tella:

"Lmao! Na Davido lawyer wey go music school instead of Law school I blame "

Warri Pikin begs fans at show not to call her Anita in public

Davido's alleged pregnant US side chic Anita Brown has got people who bear the same name denouncing it.

In a video sighted online, Anita Asuoha aka Warri Pikin took over the stage at a show in Abuja and entertained the crowd.

The comedian sternly warned people not to call her Anita in public and asked if they do not know what Davido's alleged pregnant US girlfriend who also goes by the name has caused.

Source: Legit.ng