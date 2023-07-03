Popular comedian Warri Pikin got her fans in Abuja laughing after she denounced her name

The comic star whose name is Anita Asuoha indirectly made reference to Davido's alleged US side chic who revealed messy details about their relationship recently

Warri Pikin told her fans not to call her Anita in public because of the drama that has been caused by Davido's alleged side chic

Davido's alleged pregnant US side chic Anita Brown has got people who bear the same name denouncing it.

In a video sighted online, Anita Asuoha aka Warri Pikin took over the stage at a show in Abuja and entertained the crowd.

Someone in the audience called her Anita and she called out the person and asked if now is the time to remember she goes by the name.

The comedian sternly warned people not to call her Anita in public and asked if they do not know what Davido's alleged pregnant US girlfriend who also goes by the name has caused.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Warri Pikin's video

The comedian's statement sparked hilarious reactions with some people making references to other names known for causing trouble.

Read some comments below:

hapsbeauty:

"Davido will not like this joke "

parker_ojugo:

"Na only people wey dey bear Anita know wetin them dey pass through."

chinonso_:

"Anita don replace precious "

dipyah_posh:

"At least Amaka can rest now! Anita ti take over "

cherish_ebosereme_:

"Precious go rest for una hand now All the Anita’s tho"

dor.collectionns:

"What not to love about this woman? She's super loveable ❤️"

daisyy_hairs:

"Very dangerous Anita !!! U are a dangerous girl @realwarripikin."

isaiahandy:

"Anita the tornado. Everybody dey fear!"

realujunwamandy_:

"All the Anita don dey deny their names now atleast precious go rest "

nsukkahoneyng:

"This is our own Anita , this one na original "

Davido's Anita Brown comes for alleged French baby mama Ivanna

Just when Nigerians thought the drama around Nigerian music icon Davido and his two new alleged baby mamas was over, another heated episode erupted.

Anita Brown had apologised to Davido after the series of outbursts she displayed online.

After a video of his French baby mama at the singer's concert buzzed the internet, the American model threw shade at the francophone beauty and tagged her as someone begging for Davido's attention, amid all that had happened.

