Yemi Alade recently came for a nosy lady who had something to say about her outfit

In a photo shared on her social media pages, the singer donned a brown two-piece and paired it with fishnet stockings

The said lady pointed out the part of the stockings which appeared torn around the inner part of the thigh, and this had the singer clapping back

Yemi Alade often gets criticised about her sense of style and while she often ignores the comments, it appears the singer was in no mood to entertain trolls.

Yemi Alade's fishnet look caught the attention of a nosy lady Credit: @yemialade

Source: Instagram

The singer took to her Twitter page to share a new photo in which she looked swaggy in a brown ensemble.

She donned a brown two-piece featuring a button-down shirt and a mini skirt. Underneath the skirt, the singer rocked a pair of fishnet stockings and some sneakers.

See photos below:

Lady comes for Yemi Alade over torn fishnet stockings

Barely minutes after the singer shared the photo, Twitter user, @humbledarasimi, pointed out that the singer's fishnet was torn around the inner part of the thighs.

She posted a zoomed-in screenshot of the singer's thighs in what appears to be a now-deleted tweet.

She wrote:

"I'm the only one seeing this?"

The singer responded with an epic clap back.

She wrote:

"This pic was posted 3mins ago and that was enough time for you to zoom and and tweet your ignorance .Imagine if you paid attention to the details of your life in this manner you would be in a better place by now .its open on both thighs since that area is your business too."

See tweet below:

Social media users react as Yemi Alade drags nosy lady over torn fishnet stockings

iam_jenniferr_:

"For a celebrity, I don’t think she should be seen wear a torn fishnet."

bestybesst:

"That’s a net what do u expect."

tolu.og:

"Premium dragging for not minding your business."

sleepwear_nig:

"It’s a fishnet, sometimes people even rip it in different places. Face your front!"

nri_olaedo:

"Always women shaming their fellow women."

nifemi_8's profile picture

She paid attention to all the details on Aunty Yemi but ignored key details like differences between “I’m” and “am I.”

ife_artistry:

"Funny how it was a woman that zoomed in but na them be ambassador of women supporting women you obviously weren’t the only one who noticed but na only you zoom n screenshot nawa."

zikaboo:

"Wearing torn fishnets is a vibe…. We tear it on purpose sometimes…. It’s fashion."

fashiongirlnextdoor:

"It’s the fashion o, lol. Ignorance indeed."

mahdiyamohammed:

"Pantyhose are always like this Sha it is like fashion but no people wanna be stupid all the time because she is a celebrity."

karenthomat:

"Ripping pantyhose sometimes makes it free . Imagine trying to embarrass your fellow woman on social media and still used wrong English . Am I not I’m I."

Source: Legit.ng