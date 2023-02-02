Nigerian Afropop diva Yemi Alade is known for her artistic display of African richness through audacious fashion and hairstyle

Today, we will be looking at how Yemi Alade promotes black beauty and culture through different poised hair appearances

The Mama Africa crooner has continued to leave her fans awestruck with her show-stopping Afrocentric hairdos

The importance of hair in African society cannot be overplayed. Hair played a huge role in the fight for our freedom from the western system.

It symbolised one’s family background, social status, spirituality, tribe, and marital status.

Pictures of Yemi Alade in gorgeous African-inspired hairstyles Credit: @yemialade

Yemi Alade is one of the few African celebrities consciously showing off the beauty of the continent's identity to the world.

Here are five distinct African hairstyles from the immense catalogue of Yemi Alade’s hair photos to demonstrate her strong connection to her roots.

Look 1

Yemi Alade Charges up in her wrap-up music video from last year, 2022, to create a complementary African-inspired look with the title of her song.

Here, the artist blends her hairstyle with a fringe that almost wants to curb the Afro vibes it is serving. But the defiance of the Baddie fleecy letters fixed on her head like a crown completely sells it off.

Look 2

This is a modified Hausa hairstyle, but we love it because it shows how versatile Yemi can be, in displaying our identity.

This lovely hairstyle was used in her Extended Play African Baddie cover art, released on December 2, 2022.

Look 3

Another enticing look from the Jhonny breakout star, this time in a black beaded shuku hairstyle.

It stands out due to the side drop-downs. Yemi wore this hairstyle to perform in Canada sometime last year, where she sang one of her 2016 hit tracks, Africa, from her critically acclaimed album Mama Africa.

Look 4

This thread twist with a drop-down puff is one of the go-to styles for the multilingual singer.

Something similar to this hair was what she wore during her performance with Grammy award-winning Beninese singer Angélique Kidjo, held in London last year.

Look 5

To round up the list, it gladdens our hearts to let our readers know that the African beauty, in all her numerous hairstyles, has rocked the famous Bantu knots belonging to the Zulu people of South Africa.

Yemi Alade made her appearance with Bantu Knots in the visuals for her single My Man, featuring the popular Jamaican reggae singer Kranium.

