A video of a lady struggling to eat due to the nature of her dress has gone viral on social media

In the now-trending video, the lady is seen dressed in an ankara gown with a corset bodice

The tightness of the dress has left many netizens reacting with mixed feelings

While corset styles are often the best options when looking for that hourglass figure, it doesn't come without its constraints.

One lady recently left many people amused after a video of her surfaced on the internet.

Photos of the corset style as seen on the lady Credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: UGC

In the video, the lady, dressed in a green ankara dress featuring a black bodice, is seen sitting down with a plate of food in one palm.

However, judging by her facial expression, it appears the dress made eating a near-impossible and generally uncomfortable experience for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Social emdia users react as lady struggles to eat in gereen corset dress

ochsignature:

"Don’t pass out o."

i_am_renajojo:

"I wonder why ladies go through this pain atimes! It’s really baffling to me, like you go through this for what exactly?"

andyagbaraji:

"If you wear corset dress drink only water snap pictures and go home ooo."

rasheedofnaija:

"Na woman matter so I no go put my mouth!!! But life no hard as na we dey force am sha."

isibor____'s profile picture

"The day I tried this corset of a thing Omo I thought you guys were just exaggerating o I bought one corset top like that I was suppose to go out for a get to gather that evening omo I had to beg my bolt driver to return me back to the house before him go hear say person die inside him motor. Ah! no oooo Una dey try I can’t."

vanchizzy:

"Why do this to yourself na? It can't be me o. Anything that will inconvenience my body, spoil and spirit in the name of shakara, count me out. I dey rock my God given body wella and I go still look good."

_ozavize_:

"You can’t have chronic ulcer and wear this you’ll find yourself on the ground with the ppl pouring water on you."

dashingbeauty_makeover:

"Can never be me breathing and my comfort comes first abeg."

eric_gugua:

"Na this one no let herself breeaaff oh."

pwetty_renny:

"Why will you use your money to buy discomfort, and you will pray against every spirit against your peace of mind."

Viral video of bride rocking tight corset sparks reactions: "A walking mammogram"

In a bid to look exceptional and create a lasting memory on their big day, some brides tend to go over the top when it comes to fashion.

One bride is currently trending on social media over her interesting outfit for her traditional wedding ceremony.

Fashion blogger, Asoebi Ladies, posted a clip which has now gone viral, showing the bride dressed in a kente ensemble.

Source: Legit.ng