Fashion DIY Hacks: Lady Shows How She Transformed N3k Skirt into Fabulous 2-Piece
- One TikTok content creator left many people in awe after sharing a dress transformation hack
- The talented lady, identified as Leeka Jai, showed how she turned a skirt into a two-piece outfit
- The video, which got over 2,000 views on the platform, gathered several positive reactions online
Being a fashionista is good, but being one blessed with a talent for dressmaking and thinking outside the box certainly surpasses that!
One lady recently shared how she turned a thrift skirt into a gorgeous two-piece outfit.
Identified as Leeka Jai, the ebony beauty shared the video of her wearing the N3,000 ($4) skirt before taking viewers through the transformation process.
She used the lining of the skirt - presumably stretchy - to make a mono-sleeve bodysuit and ruched the skirt up in the front.
Watch the video to see the final look below:
Social media users applaud lady's thrift skirt transformation
user9184463643961:
"WOW ❣️I LOVE your vision. I love your brain. This is beautiful."
Shae C:
"Using the lining fabric too."
Giovanni_Monet_:
"That is TALENT ‼️‼️cuz whhhaaaaat?!!!!"
Shae:
"This snapped!"
Violet49:
"Yasssssss absolutely beautiful God bless you."
NitRa_the_Creator_AC:
"Five hundred dollar look! Awesome job."
Sasha Willis561:
"Nooo way!! Genius and beautiful."
Nichole Bowdry:
"If trust the process was a person ❤️❤️❤️. I did not see your vision but love love love the outcome."
Kashon Green:
"Stunning!!!"
DC_Girl23:
"Sis! You made a whole outfit. Yeeeessss!"
Shelly:
"You’re So Uniquely Talented and the outfit is Stunning."
Paula Young:
"Finally someone who actually transforms thrifted clothing. Beautiful."
Me Chris:
"U scared me at first, I was like that skirts cute… great idea very talented."
