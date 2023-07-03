One TikTok content creator left many people in awe after sharing a dress transformation hack

The talented lady, identified as Leeka Jai, showed how she turned a skirt into a two-piece outfit

The video, which got over 2,000 views on the platform, gathered several positive reactions online

Being a fashionista is good, but being one blessed with a talent for dressmaking and thinking outside the box certainly surpasses that!

One lady recently shared how she turned a thrift skirt into a gorgeous two-piece outfit.

Leeka transformed the thrift skirt Credit: @leekajai

Source: Instagram

Identified as Leeka Jai, the ebony beauty shared the video of her wearing the N3,000 ($4) skirt before taking viewers through the transformation process.

She used the lining of the skirt - presumably stretchy - to make a mono-sleeve bodysuit and ruched the skirt up in the front.

Watch the video to see the final look below:

Social media users applaud lady's thrift skirt transformation

user9184463643961:

"WOW ❣️I LOVE your vision. I love your brain. This is beautiful."

Shae C:

"Using the lining fabric too."

Giovanni_Monet_:

"That is TALENT ‼️‼️cuz whhhaaaaat?!!!!"

Shae:

"This snapped!"

Violet49:

"Yasssssss absolutely beautiful God bless you."

NitRa_the_Creator_AC:

"Five hundred dollar look! Awesome job."

Sasha Willis561:

"Nooo way!! Genius and beautiful."

Nichole Bowdry:

"If trust the process was a person ❤️❤️❤️. I did not see your vision but love love love the outcome."

Kashon Green:

"Stunning!!!"

DC_Girl23:

"Sis! You made a whole outfit. Yeeeessss!"

Shelly:

"You’re So Uniquely Talented and the outfit is Stunning."

Paula Young:

"Finally someone who actually transforms thrifted clothing. Beautiful."

Me Chris:

"U scared me at first, I was like that skirts cute… great idea very talented."

