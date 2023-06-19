Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus trends online as a clip of her participating in the popular TikTok trend "Tell The Price" goes viral

Skitmaker Egungun, in the viral skit, quizzed Eniola Badmus about her wears and how much they cost

The actress left many stunned when she started revealing the cost of her outfit, hair, bracelet, and wristwatch, with some costing her as much as $700 and over a million naira

Famous Nigerian movie star turn politician Eniola Badmus trends online after a recent clip of an interview with skitmaker Egungun went viral.

Badmus revealed the cost of her super-expensive wear in the trending clip, which got people talking online.

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus reveals the price of her jewellery in a viral skit, which cost over N17m. Photo credit: @eniolabadmus

The Omo Ghetto star noted that her wig cost 700k, and her gold bracelets were five pieces each valued at N1m. Below is a list of things the actress gave their prices

Wig - 700k

Gold bracelets x5 - 5m

Prada Sunglasses - £700

22-carat gold Necklace - 400K

Rosary - N600k

Gold Rings x3 - 170k

Gold ring x1 - 250k

Van Cleef Bracelet x2 - £3,000

Burberry shoes - $700

Burberry Bag - $1500

Ankle bracelet x2 - 2m

At the tail end of the clip, Eniola pulled out a wad of dollar notes and gave Egungun $100.

Watch the viral clip below:

See the reactions the viral clip stirred online

@t.y_sophisticated:

"Omo politics or no politics I like her flex .. she was an OG before IG."

@adeola_oflagos:

"Omo you sure say i no go dey do this thing."

@nmabekeh:

"I won’t lie she still looks like a regular girl dressed up in leggins, shirt and pixie curl. Those jewelry didn’t make much different. This is what we call nobody’s gonna know."

@halalex_zy:

"She's so sleek."

@naza.ojukwu:

"The bag n shoe is correct with the chain on the right … so correct and dam I love the fact she gave the guy minty money. So sweet of her . Whether she lie or not . She gave 100 dollars . The poor and rich will breathe again in this country . On God."

@officialsunmoon:

"Someone who has worked with Eniola personally long before she did her body sef confirmed that she always pays for her things completely and babe is a cheerful giver. So I’m not suprised that she blessed the guy."

@nifeemmi:

"If this guy ask for my outfit. I no sure say e go reach 5k. Na to run when I sight you."

@mrsotheeducator:

"The hair! I wee not tok!"

@iamtrinityguy:

"She looks so beautiful and Natural."

Actress Eniola Badmus blows hot, issues stern warning to trolls

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus, has once again been involved in a heated exchange with trolls on her social media page.

In the late hours of April 6, 2023, the movie star shared a post to issue a stern warning to her many trolls.

Badmus made it known that people who come for her should expect her to come for them too. According to her, she is not a fool.

Source: Legit.ng