Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has taken to social media to flaunt her designer bag

In her Instagram Story, she posted screenshots showing the cost of the Louis Vuitton bag

The posts which have gone viral, has stirred mixed reactions among several netizens

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Eniola Badmus is out here living her best life and she holds no apologies for it!

The popular Nollywood actress recently flaunted her designer accessory - a Louis Vuitton handbag.

The actress went on to share screenshots showing the cost of the bag on the brand's official website.

According to the post, the handbag, a print bag with colourful paintings on the body of the bag, cost ( £2,710) N2.8 million.

Check out the screenshots below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Badmus flaunts her LV bag Credit: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

Social media users react as Eniola Badmus flaunts LV bag

ogenwa4:

"The surgery worked, size shrank, but the brain, wisdom, understanding n conscience obviously do not exist!"

nicky_shakka:

"I wonder how people spend so much on ugly things just to impress people."

mommyexpressions:

"All this will not matter in heaven."

_geegis:

"Awwww rich kids."

empressmma:

"Beautiful bag, she really cashed and is still cashing out."

botellascubesdrinks:

"Wahala 4 who dey carry fake Lv bag."

pfashiondemand:

"Social media would make you feel you're not doing enough."

Mixed reactions trail BBNaija Nengi's new tattoo as report claims it cost N17m: "Oshey Cardi twin"

Nengi got internet users in their feelings after sharing an update about her new tattoo with fans.

The 2020 Big Brother Naija ex-housemate took to her Instagram to share a photo of the floral-themed tattoo colourfully imprinted on one cheek of her derriere.

Nengi also posted a time-lapse video which captured the moment the London tattoo artist went to work on her bum.

DJ Cuppy shares new photos, fans gush as she sports Barbiecore ensemble

DJ Cuppy continues to enjoy her new look, which is devoid of a full pink wig and loud colours, and it appears to be getting approving nods from the fashion community online.

The popular disk jockey recently took to her social media pages to share photos of her Monday look, which as usual, featured her favourite colour, pink.

Cuppy rocked a centre-part bone straight wig with pink highlights, which she wore with a white Barbie t-shirt and a pair of combat-like woven pants.

Source: Legit.ng