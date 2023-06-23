Three beautiful ladies generated reactions on TikTok after posting an impressive dance video on the platform

The ladies, who are triplets, were dressed in matching attires as they danced and flaunted their beauty

Their fans on TikTok could not get enough of the dance video, and they went to the comment section to ask for more

A TikTok video shows three ladies who are triplets entertaining fans with their sweet dance moves.

TikTok creators, Triplets Love posted their dance video, and it went viral and caught the attention of dance lovers.

The triplets danced and entertained their fans on TikTok. Photo credit: TikTok/@tripletlove1.

Source: TikTok

They were dressed in uniform attires, wearing blue jeans trousers and armless tops.

Viral video shows triplets dancing in a beautiful way

Everything about them is in uniformity. Each of them was clutching a yellow handbag, and each had a hairstyle braided the same way.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

They danced in a smooth way, and they were basically showing off their beauty to their fans on TikTok.

Apart from their beauty and their uniformed dresses, the triplets also have a striking resemblance to one another.

The triplets are popular on TikTok as their handle is replete with dance videos.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as beautiful triplets dance in matching dress

@Lola_barbie said:

"Una parents try o. God will let them eat the fruits of labour."

@adeolaakindeleeku said:

"Ludos to your mum. May she not know sorrow over you in Jesus' mighty name."

@aderemi926 commented:

"I want triplet ooo, 2 boys and a girl."

@Jaykayzz5 said:

"Wahala. How I go take recognize my wife among the three of them now ?"

@user5487356986104 commented:

"May God protect all of you guys Amen."

@olamide2896 reacted:

"Omo the resemblance too much."

@Moncherryfacesandhairpalace said:

"Kudos to your parent. May God bless them always."

@ebunoluwa263 commented:

"God is great. The same stature. Everything is the same."

@oluwaseunfunmi_idajo said:

"God will protect you girls. I tap from your mother's blessings."

Viral video shows twins dancing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a set of twins showed off their beauty while dancing.

In a TikTok video which went viral, the ladies danced smoothly and entertained their fans on the platform.

Many who saw them said their mother is fortunate and hugely blessed to have them.

Source: Legit.ng