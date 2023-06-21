A video from what appears to be a traditional ceremony of a couple has gone viral on social media

In the clip, a lady is seen in a wine-carrying process, dressed in a jogger set that matches her groom

The video, which is trending on social media, has sparked mixed reactions from several netizens

A Nigerian couple has left internet users buzzing with reactions over their choice of outfits for what appears to be their traditional wedding ceremony.

The couple rocked matching jogger sets for their ceremony. Credit: @5796748331010

Source: TikTok

A video from the event posted by the groom, Testimony, on TikTok, shows the bride in a pair of cream jogger set, carrying a glass of palm wine as she proceeds to find her beau.

The video then shows the groom, dressed in a matching set, receiving the wine and drinking it.

While it is uncertain if this is an introduction ceremony or the main marriage rites, Testimony, however, thanked God for the completion of the 'first step of marriage, in his caption.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to couple wedding in joggers

Netizens were not impressed and shared their opinions in the comment section.

ejiakupedro:

"This can’t happen in Igbo land. Igbos value their tradition."

fellow_jay:

"This is a total show of Mumurity, I don’t know why some people just can’t copy the right things ‍♂️, I Mean, how can you wear a hoodie and a jogger thAt is supposed to be worn to casual occasions or when you are cold in a traditional marriage? Some people just Dey behave like say them download them from Play store."

superstarwendu:

"I can never follow I'm a typical Igbo girl and I love my culture to the fullest."

ujujoyuju:

"Congratulations...the most important thing be say she done marry."

gracie_eni:

"This couples no like stress at all ..what a stress free traditional Marriage..the most important thing here is the bride price life is this simple."

jmlife_:

"Maybe from there them dey go airport cause na GRWM to the airport outfit be this."

oguegbevivian91:

"Insult on my traditionthe gods most hear this."

ifymelo_:

"How you go wear designers for traditional marriage nauuu??..How naaa."

nelsonebito:

"This is introduction. They don't even know him yet. He can wear whatever."

chiwhite_classic:

"Abeg is it cold over there ??? All for show."

