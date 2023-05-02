Popular Nigerian social media critic, Reno Omokri sparked reactions online with his latest post

Omokri, in his Instagrap ost, talked about the need for government to ban human hair and bleaching cream importation

Several internet users who saw the post have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Reno Omokri has called on the government to ban the importation of human hair and bleaching creams.

In a recent post on Instagram, the social media critic stated that the country depletes foreign reserves to import human hair which he tagged a 'waste of reserves'.

Photos of Reno and some hair bundles. Credit: @renoomokri (Instagram), Toloren

Source: Getty Images

Part of his post reads:

"We should ban the importation of human hair and its sale in Nigeria. It may shock you to note that Nigeria imports multi-millions of dollars worth of human hair annually. And much of that hair is unwashed, untreated human hair from Bangladesh. What a waste of our reserves.

And for what? To make our women look like very bad copies of European, Latin and Asian women? And while we are at it, let us save another hundred of millions of dollars by banning the importation and sale of bleaching creams into Nigeria, by whatever name, be it toning, organic, or exotic creams. The degree of self-hate these products evince should have alarmed a responsible government ages ago."

According to him, beyond banning these hairs and creams, the government can help the younger generation acquire a better self-image.

Omokri added that NBC could introduce edicts that make it compulsory for Nigerian TV anchors to have natural hair and complexion and speak in Nigerian accents.

See post below:

Social media users react as Reno calls for ban of human hair importation

frank.of.portharcourt:

"Reno If you don’t like it for your wife, don’t buy for her. Leave our women alone! We like the human hair on them sir."

queen_nanaa__:

"It is inferiority complex the big issue or the lack of jobs? people that empowered themselves to create jobs you want to take that away when you failed generations with lack of employment. omo this reno guy and his self righteous bs is getting annoying."

sophy_sophy29:

"I support this."

ochuwa__edits:

"The cost of artificial hair is actually so much that it’s even more expensive than the bill you pay after giving birth in the hospitals. Even school fees! Hair is so expensive and these people are using us blacks to make money out of their own hair they cut! We might not like Reno but if we claim we are made of black why don’t we also wear is as a crown!"

joggers.ng:

"They should ban men clothings, you guys should be wrapping leaves around your waist."

light_esty:

"Ahhhh… you people should not ban human hair ooo… I don’t have front hair again oo make my secret no leak."

0xadaugo:

"They should also ban politicians and their families from getting treatment abroad and also ban their kids from schooling abroad as well they should attend federal and state universities, they should also ban them from using imported cars they should drive made in Nigeria afterall na our money dem use dey buy and pay for all these things."

inkflordesign:

"Very good suggestion. We need to start adopting our image. This Americanization culture is destroying us."

nina__twist:

"Ban social media…make everybody return to real life…so if you yarn dust, you collect immediately."

kmt_boss:

"I agreed with uncle Reno on this, how can you wear 1 million hair on an empty coconut head...ko nice naw...lol."

