A video of a lady showing the missing bundles in her wig has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions

According to the video, she had taken the hairpiece to a salon for a revamp but soon found missing gaps in different parts of the wig

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share thoughts and some of their own experiences

One lady got the shock of her life after entrusting a salon with revamping her wig. While there are stories of hairstylists botching their client's wigs, this situation involves theft.

A lady identified on TikTok as @missjoyadamasun recently shared a video of the condition of her wig after dropping it at a salon for a revamp.

The wig appears to be missing several bundles in the video, making it lighter and scanty.

Social media users react to video of wig missing bundles

Some netizens who watched the video said they had experienced the same thing. Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions below:

simplydenimss:

"This happened to me one time, I gave them three wigs to recolor, they plucked the hell out of all three closures leaving huge bald spots! I ended up dashing the wigs out. I was soooo pained ehn."

doo__shima:

"I’ve been a victim of this."

chinonnie:

"Yes, they do. Thank God I made a video weighing my bundles before sending it out to the stylist. I sent her the video, and she asked that I return the hair, claiming her girls were responsible. She sent it back to me complete."

healthertainer:

"Never again. My wigs came back to me lighter. I was wondering."

lauly_fabulous:

" This is not a new thing, especially if it's a black hair and those crowded saloon were wig stylist work. They cut off bundles gradually from people's bundles to make their own later. It's best you give a reliable stylist and it should not stay long with them."

eriata_ese:

"What kind of suffer head salon is that."

