A video of a young girl sported at an event with a unique blonde wig has gone viral on social media

Many people who saw the wig have taken to the comment section to react to the nature of the wig

In other news, one lady got internet users talking after she showed off her lace frontal wig

One young lady has gotten TikTok famous after a video of her surfaced on the platform.

TikToker, @_the_real_mide, shared the clip of the young girl stand in a crowded canopy, sporting a rough-looking side-part blonde wig.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of lady in blonde wig

Rather than troll the girl, it appears her carriage and cute facial features impressed some internet users who took to the comment section to compliment her.

Check out some comments below:

Thatgirlanny:

"It's the model pose for me."

maylinablackDiamond:

"She’s so beautiful."

Xomiechixom:

"Thou the wig no look good,I still find her cute."

angyella:

"Sister, dont throw the wig, i love it."

Video of lady showing off her unique hairstyle goes viral: "This one is upcoming slay queen"

Lace frontal wigs are hot right now, and it appears every baddie wants to hop on the trend. However, not everyone gets it right when it comes to this particular hairstyle trend.

A video posted by @codedblog has left social media users reacting with mixed feelings.

In the viral clip, a young lady was seen showing off what appeared to be her newly installed lace frontal wig.

Video of African 'Samson' with world's 'strongest hair' goes viral: "Na Delilah go still take him power"

A Kenyan man identified as Ango Musungu, has wowed the world with the jaw-dropping amount of strength that lies in his hair.

A video posted by YouTuber Afrimax, shows Ango, who wears his hair and beard in long braids, showing the amazing, albeit shocking things his hair can do.

In the video, the 70-year-old is seen pulling a truck with several passengers in it, with just his braided strands.

