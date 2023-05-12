Internet users have reacted to a trending video of a young girl flaunting her lace frontal wig installment

The video which sees her rocking four cornrows in the middle with bold baby hair has left some people unimpressed

While some have slammed the hairstylist over the look, others had an issue with the lady's facial expressions in the clip

Lace frontal wigs are hot right now and it appears every baddie wants to hop on the trend.

However, not everyone gets it right when it comes to this particular hairstyle trend.

A video posted by @codedblog has left social media users reacting with mixed feelings.

In the viral clip, a young lady is seen showing off what appears to be her newly installed lace frontal wig.

The hair which was styled featuring bold baby hairs laid on her forehead also carried four cornrows.

She is seen showing off her hair while sticking out her tongue and pouting at intervals.

Social media users react to video of lady's lace frontal wig

@Blackispeace1:

"This one na upcoming slay Queen."

@Heisabove:

"Arrest the stylist."

gabrielle_dbe:

"If tongue no come out, video never start."

house.of.tao:

"The hair no vex me but stop opening your mouth pls."

bec__kyyyyy:

"She should have gone for braids instead."

rugiatuprecious:

"Frontal no be do or die, why you nor just do braids ‍♀️and d hair no vex me "reach d way you dey pull your tongue outside like...see more."

