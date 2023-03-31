Comedian Dacoster has created a hilarious video reimagining Destiny Etiko's recent black leather outfit

The video showcases the comedian's creativity and humour in putting a unique spin on the famous outfit

The recreation pays homage to the original outfit worn by the popular actress and provides a humorous take on it

In a side-splitting new video, a Ghanaian comedian, Dacoster, has taken on the challenge of recreating Destiny Etiko's black leather outfit, putting his humorous twist on the iconic look.

Photos of the actress and the comedian. Credit: @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

In the video reposted by the Nollywood actress, the comedian is seen in a side-by-side collage in which he sports a plastic outfit seemingly made from trash bags.

He also wears a fake derriere to match the actress' curvy body and a pair of sunshades. The comedian mimicked Etiko's acting skills in the video as well.

The video was shared by Etiko, who was amused by the replication.

Check out the video below:

Reactions as Destiny Etiko sports latex catsuit in new video

Recall that the Nollywood actress recently got social media buzzing after she posted a video of herself, with her curvaceous body on display.

In the video, which captures the back view of the actress’s hourglass figure, she was seen walking away as the camera followed her.

While showing off her enviable curves is a norm, fans couldn’t help but question the outfit she had on - a black latex catsuit which she accessorized with some dark sunnies.

Many internet users who saw the video took to the comment section to drop their opinions.

