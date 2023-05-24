A businesswoman identified as @queenasabistronglady recently went viral on social media for buying a dress similar to Tacha's 2023 AMVCA dress

According to the entrepreneur, she got hers for N130,000 and questioned the price of Tacha's blue look, which was said to be N9.5m

While some internet users have found the comparison amusing, others have opined that the dresses are of different qualities

Tacha's 2023 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA) dress has continued to trend on social media due to the style and the cost of the look.

Interestingly, one lady has come out to challenge the cost of the look, sporting a version of the same design.

Photos of the lady and Tacha Credit: @queenasabistronglady, @symplytacha

Source: Instagram

Recall earlier, Legit.ng reported on how the reality TV star shared the receipt of her dress from the designer, tagged in dollars but estimated to cost about N9.5m.

Well, a fashion entrepreneur identified as @queenasabistronglady recently took to her social media page to share a video which contained a collage of her in a similar dress in white, alongside Tacha in the blue dress.

In the video, she can be heard expressing doubt over Tacha's price claim, accusing stylists of making celebrities look like liars as she maintained the fabric used for both dresses is the same.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react as lady challenges cost of Tacha's AMVCA look

ammie_023:

"Tasha clothes doesn’t worth 10 million, it’s not possible, there are some clothes a normal person will buy for 300k and while some celebrities will still buy the same clothes for 10 million. Dem cheat Tacha; she no sabi price cloth."

mrz_ty:

"Your own feather be like the one was enter hot water.. aunty it's not the same please. Tacha own might not be that expensive but it's luxury."

jhane.yo:

"Madam nobody asked you give us break down… if she said her dress is $20k so be it…. You as well get your invoice and let everyone rest…. It’s not same fabric or anything and not exactly same style stop embarrassing yourself…… plus she has jacket (cape)for it. She said what she said period!"

annabelle_adesuwa1:

"Obviously not the same dress if we want to be honest with ourselves."

soigne_by_joanne:

"The fabric no be the same thing sha, I be tailor those where hand-picked crystals."

fpfcollections:

"I don’t feel it’s the same plus the amount they sell things for celebrities always outrageous then again Tacha too shout."

the_realdetoun:

"Tacha dress was made by this popular Nigerian designer Tolubally. Im not saying the dress is worth it but thats the designer’s pricing. And the white one looks inferior to me."

k.i.l.a.l.i:

"Na person way no sabi tailoring go follow this fools then drag. Do you know the meaning of quality? Even with clear eye, you’d know those dresses ain’t the same."

AMVCA 2023: Delta police PRO slams Tacha over daring look at event

The 2023 AMVCA event ended on May 20 with the red carpet awards night that witnessed several fashion highlights.

BBNaija star, Tacha, attended the event in grand style, sporting a look that got people talking. One such person was Bright Edafe, the Delta state police spokesman.

Reacting to the price of the look, Edafe expressed displeasure, stating that the amount spent did little to cover her up.

Source: Legit.ng