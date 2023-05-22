Bright Edafe, the Delta state Police Public Relations Officer has taken to social media to share his thoughts about Tacha's 2023 AMVCA look

Responding to a post that talked about the cost of the look, Edafe expressed displeasure over the nature of the style

Several internet users who saw his comment on Tacha's daring look have slammed the PPRO

The 2023 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA) event came to an end on May 20 with the red carpet awards night that witnessed several fashion highlights.

BBNaija star attended the event in grand style, sporting a look that got people talking. One of such is Bright Edafe, the Delta state Police Public Relations Officer.

Photos of Edafe and Tacha Credit: @Brightgoldenboy (Twitter), @symplytacha

Source: Instagram

Recall earlier, Legit.ng reported on how the reality TV star shared the receipt of her dress from the designer, tagged in dollars but estimated to cost about N9.5m.

Reacting to the price of the look, Edafe expressed displeasure over the look, stating that the amount spent did little to cover her up.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In his words:

"The most annoying part is that the money spent could not even cover her nakedness properly."

See post below:

AMVCA: Netizens slam Delta state PPRO over comments on Tacha's outfit

siruti:

"Please tell me I didn’t just read what I just read coming from a DSP??!!!!!!"

savvyrinu:

"Nigerian police again forgetting their duty of policing the community and chasing after women bodies and how they look like. A proper dumbbell."

the.sunny.exclusive:

"PRO that should be focusing on something better is focusing on someone's dress. How does this relate to his job."

kambeaut.y:

"No go catch thieves, Dey there dey comment wetin no concern you."

kingpexxie:

"Fun fact: majority of the men in the Nigerian police force are actually comedians / clowns."

that9jafoodie:

"If they insult his Oga now he will be crying bad manners all over the internet smh."

whumie_thrift_store:

"U for mind your police business o,Tasha go talk her mind o."

AMVCA 2023: Fan comes for Funke Akindele over 'revealing dress', actress reacts

Funke Akindele sported a gorgeous mint green bedazzled dress to the 2023 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA) event.

The look was designed by celebrity designer, Veekee James, and featured feather embellishments on one shoulder as well as a floor-length train.

A lot of fans showered her with compliments over the gorgeous look and how she carried herself in it. However, one fan was not impressed by the dress and wasted no time in letting her feelings known.

Source: Legit.ng