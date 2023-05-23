Media personality Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori recently wowed many netizens with a new video of her daughter, Nola

Better known as Kiekie, the content creator celebrated her daughter at six months with a cute video

The video, which sees Nola sporting a chic black ensemble, has earned her compliments from fans

Kiekie is one ecstatic mum who never misses an opportunity to celebrate her daughter, Nola.

The adorable little girl clocked six months, and her fashionista mum celebrated in style.

Photos of Kiekie and her daughter Nola. Credit: @kie_kie_, @shonaola_ilori

Source: Instagram

In the video posted on the media personality's Instagram page, Nola is seen posing in a white toy car, dressed in stylish garb.

The ensemble comprised a black leather dress layered with a jacket. The look was accessorised with round-rimmed sunnies, a cute beret and a pair of black boots.

Check out the video below:

Fans compliment Kiekie's daughter

sterlinglams:

"She looks so adorable God bless you Princess Nola."

sagadeolu:

"Omo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! See swag now."

hairbybekrin:

"Wahala haf come, this 6months shoot ehn is the cutest I’ve ever seen. Omo Nola has come to pepper us."

kingronke:

"We are not ready for her."

folagade_banks:

"Oshey!!!! This is too cute!!! The Original star Girl!❤️ Nola stop by at my place mai we cruise your lambo together."

kemz_mama:

"Swagger lomo."

diaryofakitchenlover:

"Ahan! Came tru dripping! God bless you baby."

Source: Legit.ng