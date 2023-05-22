The 2023 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA) event took place on May 20 and BBNaija Diana was in attendance

The Level Up star sported a bedazzled sheer dress and a video from her red-carpet interview has surfaced

Many netizens have shared comments regarding the hilarious exchange between the French-Nigerian belle and the interviewer

Diana Edobor attended the 2023 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA) event looking like a million bucks.

She sported a bedazzled sheer dress by Nigerian fashion designer, Agbons, and accessorised with a dramatic fascinator.

During her red-carpet interview with content creator, Timi Agbaje, the reality TV star and brand influencer opened up about the cost of her dress which she revealed was N1.5 million.

However, the interviewer's screaming reaction to the revelation made Diana stunned, prompting her to ask:

"You wan embarrass me?"

She finished off the interview by saying she would like to see herself in all the categories in the next edition, adding as she walked away:

"Remember me."

Check out the video below:

AMVCA: Fans react to BBNaija Level Up Diana's interview

amina_minaah:

"I love her already she said remember me."

girl.like.renny:

"She is so honest.. she said the exact price of the dress without lying unlike some people."

vitaminkitchenng:

"It’s the “Remember me “ for me we do remember you my sweet woman , the one that asked biggie to go to market to buy foodstuff, love her."

globlinks_kiddies_world:

"Diana na cruise I beg, thanks for being honest on the price of your dress. Beautifully made."

iamwillsteel:

"The Remember me is giving mad max war boys “witness me” vibes i like her."

kitanb:

"Diana is a natural comedian, you can’t take from her."

beautybyrmd:

"You Dey play with the first person wey send biggie go buy salt?"

