Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Chika Ike, was among the stars at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

The veteran actress took to her Instagram page to share photos of her look for the event

Several fashion lovers have taken to the comment section to compliment the actress's green look

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Chika Ike was a vision to behold in green when she stepped on the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.

Photo of Chika at the film festival. Credit: @chikaike

Source: Instagram

Styled by celebrity stylist, Swanky Jerry, the actress stepped out looking like a million bucks in green.

The look featured a thin-strap sequin dress and a voluminous rob with dramatic puffy sleeves and a long train.

With her packed to the back, she sported simple earrings and kept her neck bare.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Check out the photos below:

Fans compliment Chika Ike's 2023 Cannes green look

shez_may_:

"The Monarch."

jude_chidubem:

"Ijele.. a queen and more."

ritadominic:

"Beautiful!"

erickssondaniels:

"Screen goddess I hail you mami❤️❤️❤️and my love for you is endless."

kelechiafc:

"Osheyyyyy give dem."

hausaroom:

"Ok she looks absolutely gorgeous."

thevc_store:

"Swanky did a great job and she carried the look well!!"

iamoge_chi:

"When her stylist is swanky, you should expect the best , swanky or nothing."

Red carpet style inspiration: Priscilla Ojo proves to be the ultimate baddie with 7 looks

Step onto the red carpet and prepare to be captivated by the impeccable style of Priscilla Ojo. With an undeniable flair for fashion, Priscilla has emerged as the ultimate baddie, effortlessly commanding attention and setting trends with her stunning looks.

From glamorous gowns to edgy ensembles, she has curated a collection of red-carpet moments that are nothing short of awe-inspiring.

Legit.ng takes a closer look at Priscilla's seven show-stopping looks, each a testament to her unrivalled sense of style and unapologetic confidence.

BBTitans star Blue Aiva replicates Nicki Minaj's look for birthday, netizens share thoughts

Blue Aiva dazzled her fans with some new photos in honour of her birthday.

The Big Brother Titans star turned 23 on May 15 and took to her Instagram page to celebrate with photos from her birthday shoot in which she sported a blue ensemble.

The outfit featured a print long-sleeved catsuit which she paired with a blue mini skirt. The look was inspired by American rapper, Nicki Minaj.

Source: Legit.ng