Big Brother Naija star, Alex Unusual, recently got social media users buzzing after posting some new photos online.

The 2018 reality TV star is a boss when it comes to rocking stylish and fashionable ensembles.

Photos of Alex in a black top and skirt. Credit: @alex_unusual

Source: Instagram

In her latest Instagram uploads, the tall beauty sported an all-black ensemble comprising a black long-sleeved top with a plunging neckline tucked into a faux wrap leather mini skirt.

Her stunning photos showcase her ability to pull off a chic and classy look effortlessly.

Check out the photos below:

Celebrity style: BBNaija star Alex Unusual's minimalist look in new photos wows fans

Whether in elaborate or simple looks, Alex always nails it, and this time is no different.

The Big Brother Naija Double Wahala star took to her Instagram page to share some banging new photos.

In the stack of pictures, Alex sported a strapless black bustier which she paired with some wide-legged green pants. She accessorized the look with a beaded handbag, some dark sunnies and gold jewellery.

